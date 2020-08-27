McAlester finally got to play its first match at home, but fell to Muskogee in three sets in Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Thursday.
Coach Laurie Smith said that her Lady Buffs had plenty of bright spots during the game, but couldn’t quite get momentum to swing their way.
“We had some things that went well at times,” Smith said. "We had some good things that happened, we just couldn’t seem to get it all put together all at one time."
In the first set, Muskogee jumped out to an 11-4 lead as McAlester called a timeout. The Lady Buffs scored six more points, but ultimately fell 25-10.
In the second set, the Lady Buffs roared out to a quick 4-1 lead, forcing a Lady Rougher timeout. After a Samantha Moore kill to take a 5-2 lead, Muskogee answered with a rally of its own and took the second set 25-11.
In the third set, Muskogee jumped out to a quick 8-4 lead. The Lady Buffs recovered and started to make a late rally, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Lady Roughers took the final set 25-11 to take the match.
Smith said that while the match didn’t turn out like they hoped, there were a lot of good moments to build on. But she said the young Lady Buffs squad will have to also learn from in-game mistakes and use that experience going forward.
“Unforced errors killed us tonight. Muskogee earned some of their points tonight, but they got quite a few of their points off of our errors,” Smith said. "We’re young, it’s going to happen. So if we can clean all those things up and put everything together all at one time, it should be better going forward.”
The Lady Buffs are scheduled to travel to Sand Springs on Saturday before returning home to take on Tulsa Webster on Sept. 3.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.