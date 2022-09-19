The Lady Buffs had the crowd on its feet as they watched every volley with bated breath.
No. 11 McAlester faced off against the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschools on Monday in Bob Brumley Gymnasium, where the Lady Buffs battled but fell 3-1.
In the first set, the Lady Jaguars jumped out to a 9-4 lead to force a McAlester timeout. The Lady Buffs kicked into another gear on the other side, and used points from the likes of Dayana Wright, Cozy Melton, Jadyn McKelvey, Jaelyn Mascoto, Magen Monks, and Abigail Estrada to trim down the deficit to take a 17-16 lead late into the set.
The two teams began trading points, but a late rally by the Lady Jaguars would take the lead right back, and they’d seal away the 25-23 set win.
NOAH got the first point of the second set, but McAlester answered with points from Gracey Glenn, Estrada, and Wright to jump out into the lead. The Lady Jaguars would then call a timeout as the Lady Buffs led 14-8.
On the other side, NOAH went on a run that saw the set tied up at 16-16. The pair of teams began trading points as they raced to be the first to earn the set point. With the second set tied up 23-23, the Lady Buffs locked down the court as Wright and Estrada nabbed the final two points to secure the set and tie up the match at 1-1.
NOAH responded in the third set with a big lead, and rocketed out to a 25-8 set win to retake the match lead at 2-1.
The Lady Buffs shook off the previous result and came out hot in the fourth set. Melton started the set with back-to-back service aces, and Glenn added a blocked point as McAlester pushed out in front early.
The intensity level heightened as points were being traded on both sides of the net, neither team gaining too much ground before being caught by their opponent. But NOAH would then find a rhythm, taking a 16-11 lead.
McAlester pushed right back, and the two raced toward the end. But it’d be the Lady Jags holding off a Lady Buffs rally to seal away the 25-21 set and take the win.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they'll travel to face off against Collinsville on Sept. 27 before returning home for Senior Night on Oct. 4.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
