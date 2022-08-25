The battle wasn’t over until the very end.
McAlester played host to Muksogee inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Thursday, where the Lady Buffs battled but ultimately fell in five sets.
The Lady Buffs going going early in the first set, with Cozy Melton earning two quick points. Jaelyn Mascoto added a kill and a service ace from Melton put McAlester up 5-0.
But the Roughers responded with a run of their own, leading to a back and forth battle down the stretch. Although the Lady Buffs battled to the end, it’d be Muskogee taking the first set 25-20.
The Lady Buffs were determined as they returned to the court for the sec on set, quickly jumping out to a 6-4 lead thanks in part to kills from Gracey Glenn, Jadyn McKelvey, and Dayana Wright and a service ace from Magen Monks.
That’s when the Lady Buffs went on a massive scoring run, featuring points from Mallori Marchant, Jaycee Berry, Melton, Mascoto, Wright, and capped off by a massive block at the net by Glenn to secure the 25-10 win in the second set and tie the match 1-1.
McAlester kept its scoring streak going into the third set, where four service aces from Melton and Marchant each thrust the Lady Buffs into the 12-3 lead. But the set was far from decided, as Muskogee made another scoring run and McAlester called timeout.
On the other side, the two teams began trading points once again. But McAlester’s early lead provided them with a great head start on the race to 25, and the Lady Buffs found themselves up 21-15 late into the set.
The Roughers would then go on a scoring run once again, with the Lady Buffs calling a timeout while holding a 24-21 lead.They’d use one final push, capped off by a crowd-roaring kill from Glenn to take the third set.
McAlester and Muskogee started the fourth set in a back and forth battle. Neither team was willing to relent as they traded points and the lead.
McAlester elected to take a timeout as Muskogee inched into a 12-10 lead. On the other side, kills from Glenn and back-to-back service aces from Melton pushed the Lady Buffs back out front.
Momentum began to shift once again as Muskogee rattled off a run to lead 18-15 and prompt another McAlester timeout. Wright nabbed back-to-back scores on the other side as the Lady Buffs looked to swing the pendulum back their way.
The two teams battled late into the set. But it’d Muskogee holding on to force a fifth and final set with the 25-21 win.
Glenn started things off with a kill to put the Lady Buffs on the board first, but the Roughers responded with five straight points to take an early lead as McAlester called a timeout. McAlester answered on the other side with a kill from Melton to get going once again.
The excitement in the gymnasium was buzzing as both teams battled for the final set. But as both teams battled to finish, Muskogee would hold on to take the set 15-9.
Up next for the Lady Buffs, they’ll hit the highway as they travel to face off against Pryor on Aug. 30 with a 6:30 p.m. scheduled start.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.