The Lady Buffs gave it all for one final time on the court at Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
No. 13 McAlester battled against No. 5 Glenpool on Tuesday night, where the Lady Buffs fell in three sets 25-18, 25-12, 25-16.
The Lady Buffs (16-13) jumped out early in the first set, but the Warriors answered with three straight points to take the lead. Gracey Glenn and Dayana Wright added in kills of their own, followed by a service ace from Magen Monks to push right back against their opponent.
After a back-and-forth, Glenpool (27-5) pulled into a 13-8 lead as McAlester called a timeout. On the other side, Glenn and Cozy Melton added in points, followed by an ace from Abigail Estrada to cut the lead down to two.
But Glenpool rallied late in the set to take the 25-18 win and pull into the 1-0 match lead.
In the second set, the Warriors pulled into an early 5-2 lead. But back-to-back kills from Wright set the Lady Buffs in motion as the pair of teams began battling once more. Melton and Glenn added in points for McAlester, but Glenpool used a big run to rocket out to the 25-12 set win to lead 2-0.
In the third set, it began with a seesawing of points, but Glenpool soon pulled ahead for a 15-4 lead and McAlester called a timeout. After the break, McAlester began to cut into the deficit thanks in part to points from Wright, Jaelyn Mascoto, and Melton.
But Glenpool would withstand the rally, and hold on to take the 25-16 set and match win.
The Lady Buffs will next turn their attention to postseason play, where they’ll travel to Piedmont alongside Midwest City and Elgin for their regional tournament.
