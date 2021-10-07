The Lady Buffs gave their all for one final time in Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
McAlester hosted No. 8 Tahlequah for the final match of the regular season Thursday, where the Lady Buffs fell 3-0.
It was the final home game for seniors Lauren Taylor, Samantha Moore, Sierra Harmon, and Brooke Jacob, and coach Laurie Smith praised the work that those four have put in over the years both on and off the court.
“My seniors have been fantastic. They are a huge part of turning around the culture here in this gym,” Smith said. “They are great teammates a hundred percent of the time…I can’t ask for anything more out of those kids.
“I’m going to miss them (after this season),” she added.
The Lady Tigers struck first in the opening set, but the Lady Buffs answered right back. That set off a back and forth that saw Tahlequah jump out to a 6-2 lead.
As the Lady Tigers tried to pull away, McAlester kept right on their heels. And after a kill by Moore, the Lady Buffs found themselves down just a few points.
The kept cutting into the deficit, and another Moore kill cut the lead down to two. Tahlequah attempted to make another run, but it was stopped thanks to a kill by Jacob.
However, the Lady Tigers would get one last push — taking the first set 25-15.
In the second set, McAlester put itself on the board first thanks to Gracey Glenn. That set off another back-and-forth between the two teams, but kills from Dayana Wright kept the Lady Buffs within striking distance.
Tahlequah looked to create some space, but McAlester battled right back at their opponents. The Lady Tigers would hit a late surge, propelling themselves to the 25-12 win and the 2-0 lead.
In the third set, Moore knocked a ball through her opponents to put the Lady Buffs up early. But the Lady Tigers answered with a huge run — and taking the match with a 25-5 win in the third set.
McAlester will next switch gears as the Lady Buffs will head to Tahlequah on Monday to participate in regional tournament play.
