McAlester volleyball battled valiantly as it opened postseason play in Midwest City on Monday, but ultimately fell 3-2 in a toe-to-toe match against Southeast in regionals.
In the first set, a contentious back-and-forth created a lot of energy for both teams. Late in the set, McAlester found itself down 22-20, but came roaring back strong to take a 25-23 win to strike first and lead the match 1-0.
In the second set, Southeast gathered momentum early, and used it to power forth to a 25-10 win in the second set to tie the game at one set apiece.
In the third set, McAlester answered with a strong start, quickly jumping out to a 6-1 lead, forcing a Southeast timeout. Both teams began trading points, and Southeast climbed back to tie the set at 19-19.
The Lady Buffs answered the pressure from their opponents with a little pressure of their own, and continued to fight point-for-point. But Southeast was able to pull ahead to take a 28-26 set win and a 2-1 lead in the match.
In the fourth set, Southeast edged out McAlester for an 11-6 lead, prompting a timeout for the Lady Buffs. McAlester then battled back and took the lead 21-18. They staved off a rally by Southeast to take the set 25-23 and force a fifth set.
Due to the split, the fifth set was to be played to 15, and the winner must win by two.
The final set was dripping with suspense, and after a 4-1 lead by Southeast, McAlester answered back to tie the set at 4-4. As both teams began trading points, the Lady Buffs called a timeout while down 9-7.
But while both teams battled to the end, Southeast was able to outlast the Lady Buffs and take the set 15-7 to win the match.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
