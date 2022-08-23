The Lady Buffs were ready to defend home court.
McAlester played host to Wagoner inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday, where the Lady Buffs took the win 3-1.
In the first set, McAlester rocketed out to the lead thanks to kills from Gracey Glenn and Dayana Wright on the way to a 5-1 lead when Wagoner called a timeout. On the other side, Wright got two more kills to extend the lead.
But the Lady Bulldogs responded with a run of their own, and soon closed the set to within three points. That’s when both teams began trading points in a race to 25.
McAlester began to push further out in front, but Wagoner followed close behind. After a timeout, Wagoner used another run as the teams found themselves tied 25-25. But it’d be the Lady Bulldogs nabbing the final two points to take the first set.
In the second set, kills from Glenn, Wright, and Jadyn McKelvey to jump out to a 13-7 lead as Wagoner called another timeout. The Lady Bulldogs started to go on another run, but McKelvey quickly stamped it out with a kill to get McAlester moving once again.
Wagoner tried to close in, but the Lady Buffs held strong defensively, including a team worked block from Jaycee Berry and McKelvey. The Lady Bulldogs then called a timeout with McAlester leading 18-16.
On the other side of the break, kills from Jaelyn Mascoto and Berry pushed McAlester forward as the Lady Buffs secured the set 25-20 and tied up the match at 1-1.
In the third set, it was the Lady Bulldogs jumping out to a 5-0 lead. But kills from Wright and Mascoto swung the momentum back to the Lady Buffs as they closed in on their opponents.
McAlester battled out into the lead, and kills from Mascoto and Glenn put the Lady Buffs up 17-13 when a timeout was called. The Lady Buffs kept the intensity as they returned to action, using kills from McKelvey and Glenn on the way to the dominant 25-14 set win to go up 2-1 in the match.
In the fourth set, both teams traded points as they continued their battle. Wagoner took the early lead, but the Lady Buffs pushed back into the lead 9-7 as a timeout was called.
McAlester continue to make a run after the break, including using service aces from Cozy Melton and Abigal Estrada and a stuff at the net from Glenn.. Soon, the Lady Buffs found themselves with a large 16-9 lead.
The teamwork from McAlester continued to pay dividends, with another ace from Estrada, a kill from McKelvey, and a block from Glenn and McKelvey extending the lead for the Lady Buffs.
McAlester battled as they kept Wagoner at bay, and rocketed their way to the set win 25-14 and secured the match win.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they'll host Muskogee on Thursday inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
