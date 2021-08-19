The Lady Buffs weren't going to be denied.
McAlester battled with Tulsa Memorial at Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Thursday night, with the Lady Buffs sweeping the Lady Chargers in the 3-0 win.
In the first set, McAlester jumped out to a 9-2 lead, prompting a timeout for the Lady Chargers. But the scoring continued for the Lady Buffs, with extended serves from Brooke Jacob and Magen Monks to help create space for McAlester.
Later, as Memorial tried to start a scoring run of its own, Samantha Moore used a hard-hit kill to help give McAlester a point and the serve. The Lady Buffs used that momentum to take the first set 25-11.
In the second set, the Lady Buffs once again jumped out to a lead. But the Lady Chargers answered right back, taking the lead themselves 8-7.
McAlester responded with a 5-1 scoring run before both teams began trading points. As the Lady Chargers ebbed away at the deficit, a denial at the net by Mallori Marchant helped to swing momentum back to the Lady Buffs — who finished strong for the 25-18 set win.
In the third set, Gracey Glenn used a steel wall of a stuff at the net to put McAlester on the board first. But Memorial charged out into the lead, forcing McAlester to play from behind.
A service ace from Monks and a kill from Lauren Taylor gave the Lady Buffs momentum once again as both teams began a back-and-forth battle.
Neither team was willing to give in, with score tallies increasing on both sides of the scoreboard. McAlester would find itself tied with Memorial late in the set at 21-21.
But the Lady Buffs remained resilient. With Jaycee Berry on the serve, McAlester pulled away from their opponents in dramatic fashion — sealing away the match with a 25-21 win in the third set.
The Lady Buffs will next compete in the Muskogee Tournament on Friday and Saturday before returning to Muskogee on Aug. 26 for a regular season match.
