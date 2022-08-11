The Lady Buffs wasted no time in getting the home crowd on its feet.
McAlester hosted Tulsa Edison at Bob Brumley Gymnasium in the first home match of the season on Thursday, where the Lady Buffs stampeded out to the electric win in three-straight sets.
Coach Laurie Smith said she was proud of the way her team played, especially working as a cohesive unit.
“I think they played a very solid, good team game today,” she said. “There were times that some people were off, some people were on, but no one was ever off at all the same time.”
In the first set, the Lady Buffs jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Edison put itself on the board. The Lady eagles would then make a run, closing the gap to 10-8. Edison later took a 15-13 lead, but a nice strike from Dayana Wright put the Lady Buffs back in motion once again.
The two teams began trading points down the stretch, with neither team willing to relent. After kills from Gracey Glenn, Wright, and Jaycee Berry, McAlester found itself tied 23-23.
The anticipation inside the gymnasium continued to build with things going down to the wire. But it’d be Glenn closing things out, making a monster block at the net to seal away the 30-28 opening set win to the roar of the home crowd.
In the second set, McAlester jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before the Lady Eagles nabbed a score and put themselves on the board.
But with kills from Wright and Jaelyn Mascoto, the Lady Buffs started to pull away. Cozy Melton and Mascoto both later added a service ace each to give McAlester the 15-8 lead.
Mascoto, Wright, and Melton combined their efforts down the stretch with a flurry of kills, capped off by a service ace from Berry to seal the 25-13 win in the second set.
In the third set, it was Glenn and Melton that got things started once again as McAlester bolted out to a 9-1 lead and forcing Edison to take a timeout.
On the other side, the Lady Eagles began to make a run and chip away at the lead. Both teams traded volleys and points as they found themselves tied up 16-16, but a kill from Wright put McAlester back out front.
McAlester took a timeout leading 19-18 to give the Lady Buffs a chance to regroup. Wright responded with a kill on the other side followed by a service ace from Mallori Marchant to extend the lead.
The battle wasn't over yet, and the two teams would find themselves tied at 23-23. That's when Mascoto notched a kill to put McAlester ahead, and the Lady Buffs used tough defense at the net to secure the win.
As a team filled to the brim with veteran players, Smith said that experience is what helped keep the Lady Buffs cool under pressure — and what helps give them an edge during matches.
“They know each other. They know what works, what doesn’t work, how to pull each other back in,” she said. “It creates a lot of trust on the court, and that’s what keeps us doing our jobs and keeps us from panicking.”
And Smith again lauded the concerted combined effort from the entire Lady Buffs roster, and said that bodes very good things moving forward.
“I think Magen (Monks), Abby (Estrada), Dayday (Dayana Wright) did a good job holding down the back line. Gracey (Glenn), Jaylen (Mascoto), Jacyee (Berry), everybody did a good job swinging on the front row,” she said. “We look good for early in the season, and that’s pretty promising."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
