The Wilburton Lady Diggers advanced to the regional tournament after taking two wins against Commerce during the Class 2A fast-pitch softball bi-districts on Monday.
The Lady Diggers took the first game 9-2 in emphatic fashion as Hailey Stanford totaled six RBIs in the win to lead the way for Wilburton.
In the second game, it was Cheyenne Patzack who helped push Wilburton to victory with four RBIs.
Here are scores from area teams participating in Class 2A Bi-Districts:
District 12
At Walters
G1: Walters 7, Savanna 4
G2: Walters 16, Savanna 7 (Walters wins the district, advances to regionals)
District 19
At Wilburton
G1: Wilburton 9, Commerce 2
G2: Wilburton 14, Commerce 4 (Wilburton wins the district, advances to regionals)
District 23
At Hartshorne
Tuesday (Postponed from Monday)
G1: Hartshorne vs. Wynnewood, 1 p.m.
G2: Hartshorne vs. Wynnewood
G3: If necessary
