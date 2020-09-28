The Wilburton Lady Diggers advanced to the regional tournament after taking two wins against Commerce during the Class 2A fast-pitch softball bi-districts on Monday.

The Lady Diggers took the first game 9-2 in emphatic fashion as Hailey Stanford totaled six RBIs in the win to lead the way for Wilburton.

In the second game, it was Cheyenne Patzack who helped push Wilburton to victory with four RBIs.

Here are scores from area teams participating in Class 2A Bi-Districts:

District 12

At Walters

G1: Walters 7, Savanna 4

G2: Walters 16, Savanna 7 (Walters wins the district, advances to regionals)

District 19

At Wilburton

G1: Wilburton 9, Commerce 2

G2: Wilburton 14, Commerce 4 (Wilburton wins the district, advances to regionals)

District 23

At Hartshorne

Tuesday (Postponed from Monday)

G1: Hartshorne vs. Wynnewood, 1 p.m.

G2: Hartshorne vs. Wynnewood

G3: If necessary

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

