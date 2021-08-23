The Lady Panthers got out to a hot start in the opening day of the Pitt 8 Festival.
Pittsburg faced off against Crowder in one of the first games of the Pitt 8 Festival on Monday at the Pittsburg County Softball Complex, taking the 10-0 win.
The Lady Panthers started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as Pittsburg loaded up the bases and a walk and a stolen base gave way to a 2-0 lead.
Later in the bottom of the second inning, Aspen Duvall led things off with a single, followed by Katie Allen knocking one of her own to put two runners on the bags.
Trinity Wiseman then stepped up to the plate and drilled a ground ball toward left field, scoring two.
Raina Meashintubby later took her turn at bat as the Lady Panthers had two outs with runners on the bases. She sent a ball sailing out into center field, recording two RBIs in the process.
That was followed by RBI singles from Tori Kilburn and Allen to give Pittsburg a sizable lead heading into the third inning.
And it was in the bottom of that inning that Wiseman knocked a leadoff triple to put another potential run into scoring position. It’d later be a ground ball hit by Rhyan Johnston that forced a fielder’s choice — with Wiseman coming across the plate for the final run of the game.
Wiseman and Allen led the way for Pittsburg, going 2-2 from the plate. Allen also recording five strikeouts and allowed only three hits from the circle.
Here are scoring updates for all teams from the Pitt 8 Festival:
Aug. 23
Canadian vs. Savanna
Pittsburg 10, Crowder 0
Indianola 12, Haileyville 2
Savanna vs. Pittsburg, 5 p.m.
Crowder vs. Haileyvlle, 5 p.m.
Stuart vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.
Canadian vs. Indianola, 6:30 p.m.
Stuart vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.
Stuart vs. Canadian, 8 p.m.
Aug. 24
Pittsburg vs. Canadian, 3:30 p.m.
Indianola vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.
Haileyville vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.
Stuart vs. Crowder, 5 p.m.
Savanna vs. Kiowa, 5 p.m.
Indianola vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.
Stuart vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Savanna vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.
Haileyville vs. Kiowa, 8 p.m.
Aug. 30
Stuart vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.
Stuart vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.
Savanna vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.
Crowder vs. Canadian, 6:30 p.m.
Crowder vs. Indianola, 8 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Haileyville, 8 p.m.
This post will be updated.
