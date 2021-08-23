Wiseman softball photo

Pittsburg started off the annual Pitt 8 Fast-Pitch Festival with a 10-0 win over Crowder on Monday.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photo

The Lady Panthers got out to a hot start in the opening day of the Pitt 8 Festival.

Pittsburg faced off against Crowder in one of the first games of the Pitt 8 Festival on Monday at the Pittsburg County Softball Complex, taking the 10-0 win.

The Lady Panthers started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as Pittsburg loaded up the bases and a walk and a stolen base gave way to a 2-0 lead.

Later in the bottom of the second inning, Aspen Duvall led things off with a single, followed by Katie Allen knocking one of her own to put two runners on the bags.

Trinity Wiseman then stepped up to the plate and drilled a ground ball toward left field, scoring two.

Raina Meashintubby later took her turn at bat as the Lady Panthers had two outs with runners on the bases. She sent a ball sailing out into center field, recording two RBIs in the process.

That was followed by RBI singles from Tori Kilburn and Allen to give Pittsburg a sizable lead heading into the third inning.

And it was in the bottom of that inning that Wiseman knocked a leadoff triple to put another potential run into scoring position. It’d later be a ground ball hit by Rhyan Johnston that forced a fielder’s choice — with Wiseman coming across the plate for the final run of the game.

Wiseman and Allen led the way for Pittsburg, going 2-2 from the plate. Allen also recording five strikeouts and allowed only three hits from the circle.

Here are scoring updates for all teams from the Pitt 8 Festival:

Aug. 23

Canadian vs. Savanna

Pittsburg 10, Crowder 0

Indianola 12, Haileyville 2

Savanna vs. Pittsburg, 5 p.m.

Crowder vs. Haileyvlle, 5 p.m.

Stuart vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.

Pittsburg vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.

Canadian vs. Indianola, 6:30 p.m.

Stuart vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.

Kiowa vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.

Stuart vs. Canadian, 8 p.m.

Aug. 24

Pittsburg vs. Canadian, 3:30 p.m.

Indianola vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.

Haileyville vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.

Stuart vs. Crowder, 5 p.m.

Savanna vs. Kiowa, 5 p.m.

Indianola vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.

Stuart vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Savanna vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.

Haileyville vs. Kiowa, 8 p.m.

Aug. 30

Stuart vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.

Kiowa vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.

Pittsburg vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.

Stuart vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.

Savanna vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.

Crowder vs. Canadian, 6:30 p.m.

Crowder vs. Indianola, 8 p.m.

Pittsburg vs. Haileyville, 8 p.m.

This post will be updated.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you