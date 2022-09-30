Ticket punched.
Stuart (34-5) faced off against LeFlore in the regional tournament championship where the Lady Hornets advanced to the state tournament with an 11-1 win.
LeFlore got to the bats first, and scored the opening run to take an early 1-0 lead. But Stuart responded with a sacrifice fly from Haili Igou in the bottom of the inning to even the score.
Reagan Wade next hit an RBI single, followed by an RBI double by Haddie Lindley to put the Lady Hornets up 3-1 after the first inning.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Hornets ignited from the bats.
Chloe Akin crossed the plate to further add to the score, and Geralyn Haney added an RBI triple. Igou and Jadyn Dalton followed with back-to-back RBI singles, and Wade knocked a double to left to score Dalton.
Kira Meaders then hit an RBI single to short, and Lindley later crossed the plate to put Stuart in a commanding 10-1 lead after two innings.
Dalton added in one more RBI single in the bottom of third inning for good measure, and the Lady Hornets locked down the dirt defensively to seal away the regional championship win.
Igou, Dalton, and Wade all led the way with two RBIs each, followed by Haney, Lindley, Meaders, and Akin adding in an RBI apiece. Meaders also got the win in the circle, striking out five in four innings.
Stuart will advance to the 2022 Class B Fast-Pitch State Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 6-8 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association will release full brackets on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
