The Lady Hornets came ready to protect their home field.
Stuart faced off against Hartshorne in the opening game of the Stuart-Kiowa Tournament on Thursday, where the Lady Hornets came away with the 4-0 win.
The Lady Hornets got things going in the bottom of the first inning, when Geralyn Haney led off with a single. Kaylee Ford then hit a high-flying ball to left field, resulting in a score for Stuart.
Haili Igou next stepped up to the plate and drilled a line drive to right to score another run, followed by an RBI double from Haddie Lindley to give Stuart the 3-0 lead after the opening inning.
In the top of the second inning, the Lady Miners filled up the bags with walks for Kenidee Woods, Madison Brinlee, and Glendalann Luna. But the Lady Hornets were able to end the threat thanks to a tag at the plate by Stuart catcher Jadyn Dalton.
Defensive efforts took over for both teams took over, with neither plating a run until the bottom of the third inning.
A leadoff liner from Igou put a runner on the bags for Stuart, and she would be given a courtesy runner in the form of Joey Steele. That’s when Reagan Wade stepped up to the plate, hitting a hard ground-ball single to score Steele and add another run for the Lady Hornets.
Hartshorne kept attacking at the plate in response, but the fielding efforts of both teams kept the remaining innings scoreless as Stuart held on to the 4-0 win.
Igou led the way for Stuart, going 2-3 at the plate with an RBI, followed by Lindley going 1-3 with an RBI, and Wade at 1-2 and an RBI. Igou also got it done in the circle for the Lady Hornets, striking out seven and allowing only three walks.
Woods was solid in the circle for the Lady Miners, while Merabelle Miller led the way for Hartshorne offensively, going 1-2 from the plate.
Next up for both teams, they’ll continue with round robin play in the tournament — with festivities to wrap up Saturday afternoon.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
