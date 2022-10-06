OKLAHOMA CITY — Stuart coach Chance Chapman smiled with relief as his Lady Hornets secured the final out to advance to the state tournament semifinals.
“Definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders,” he said. “You know, anytime you’re here at the state tournament and you win the first game, it’s big and it feels like you can relax and your team can actually play.”
The No. 3 Lady Hornets and No. 6 Kiowa battled it out in a tough-as-nails tussle in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, where the Lady Hornets broke out for the 2-0 win.
Chapman said he knew the game would be a slugfest, as the two Pitt 8 Conference members know each other extremely well.
“I know Coach (Keith) Quaid really, really well. He’s a great guy, and he does a good job,” Chapman said. “And for us to match up in our first game, I would be lying to you if I told you it was going to be something other than just one or two runs and back-and-forth.
The Cowgirls (32-12) put a runner on base in the first inning thanks to a ground ball single from Halle Giaudrone. But Stuart’s Kira Meaders notched two strikeouts, and the Lady Hornets caught the Cowgirls stealing to end the side.
Stuart (35-5) then took to the bats, but Regan Dominic answered for Kiowa with a pair of strikeouts of her own to keep the game scoreless after the opening inning.
From there, the gritty defensive battle settled in. Both teams threatened to score several times, but their opponent locked down the diamond to keep things in a stalemate well into the fourth inning.
But it was in the bottom of the fourth that Stuart seized its moment.
Haili Igou led off with a single, and Jadyn Dalton followed suit with one of her own as the Lady Hornets put two on the bags. The Cowgirls defense notched two quick outs, putting the pressure on the Lady Hornets.
But it’d be the bat of Meaders hitting a speedy ground ball up the middle to put Stuart on the board. Kiowa stopped them from adding another, as Nichole Griffin sent a laser to Giaudrone at the plate to get the final out and make it a 1-0 Stuart lead.
In the top of the fifth inning, Paige Igou drilled a line drive to left to try and even things up for her team, but the side would be ended with another strikeout from Meaders.
Stuart returned to the plate in the bottom of the inning, with Chloe Akin leading off with a double to get the Lady Hornets bats going. Jacie Crenshaw bunted into a fielder’s choice, giving Akin the opportunity to slide under the tag safely at third. Geralyn Haney followed it up with a high-flying sacrifice hit to left field, with Akin tagging up and making her way home for the 2-0 lead.
The Cowgirls continued to battle, putting the ball into play. But the Lady Hornets defense held on in the final frames to seal away the win.
Meaders led the way for Stuart, going 2-3 with an RBI at the plate while also striking out nine from the circle.
Maccie Bain, Paige Igou, Giaudrone, and Allison Wolfenbarger all combined for five hits for the Cowgirls, while Dominic struck out four in her appearance.
Chapman said that he knew his team had what it took to withstand the battle, and it was a testament to their grit and attitude that the Lady Hornets take to the field every game.
“We’re not perfect day in and day out. But I promise you that we go to battle as a team, and we’re just gritty, hard-nosed, work hard. Some days we like to get it done, and some days we don’t,” Chapman said. "But I never have to question the effort that my team’s going to give me. I know they’re going to show up, and I know they want to win it — not only for themselves but for their teammates and everybody that was here today.”
Stuart now advances to the semifinal round on Friday, where the Lady Hornets will take on the winner between Tupelo and Buffalo Valley at 4 p.m. on Field 3. Chapman said the Lady Hornets will get some quick rest, then immediately lock in to prepare for whichever team is their next opponent.
You’re trying to keep the same momentum, the same want-to,” he said. "And basically, it’s just watching them and trying to figure out what we really need to focus on."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
