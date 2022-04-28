Their tickets are officially punched.
Local teams Kiowa and Stuart battled their way back to earn spots in their respective Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association State Tournaments with regional tournament wins on Thursday.
STUART 8, RATTAN 5
The Lady Hornets faced off against Rattan in the final game of the regional tournament, and secured the 8-5 to advance to the OSSAA Class 2A State Tournament.
Stuart struck first as Addisyn Dalton sent a hard-hit ground ball into left field that resulted in a score. Jadyn Dalton followed that up with RBI single, and Haddie Lindley put the ball into play to score another run and put the Lady Hornets ahead 3-0.
Rattan cut the lead down to one with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but the Lady Hornets hit right back with three runs in the top of the second on the way to a 6-4 lead after two innings.
Later in the top of the fifth inning and leading by a single run, Stuart got back to work at the plate.
Back-to-Back singles from Geralyn Haney and Braelyn Blasengame followed by a walk for Haili Igou loaded up the bags, and Addisyn Dalton once again put the ball into play to score a run. Jadyn Dalton next knocked a sacrifice fly to put the Lady Hornets out front by three.
That would prove to be the difference-maker, as the Lady Hornets locked it down defensively to seal the regional tournament win and advance to state.
The Lady Hornets will now set their sights on the OSSAA Class 2A State Tournament, scheduled to take place on May 3 at the USA Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
KIOWA 9, MOSS 7
The Cowgirls battled against host Moss in the last game of the regional tournament, with Kiowa earning the 9-7 win to advance to the OSSAA Class A State Tournament.
Halle Giaudrone drilled an RBI double and Kourtnie McCormick added in an RBI single to give the Cowgirls the early lead in the opening frame. But the Lady Pirates nabbed three runs of their own to take the 3-2 lead after the first inning.
Kiowa jumped back out in front in the top of the third inning with a pair of RBI singles from McCormick and Ella Stone, but Moss answered with a pair of runs to tie the game 5-5 after four innings.
The Cowgirls stayed unfazed, and Giaudrone blasted a three-run shot over the centerfield wall to put Kiowa ahead for good. Moss added in two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough as Kiowa held on for the win.
The Cowgirls will now set their sights on the OSSAA Class A State Tournament, scheduled to take place on May 3 at the USA Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
