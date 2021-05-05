The Lady Hornets never quit.
Stuart faced off against Binger-Oney in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A State Slow-pitch Softball quarterfinals n Wednesday, falling 28-6 to the Lady Bobcats.
Binger-Oney struck first in the opening innings, and jumped out to an early lead. But the Lady Hornets responded in the bottom of the third inning with back-to-back blasts over the outfield wall by Geralyn Haney and Braelyn Blasengame to cut into the deficit.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jadyn Dalton and Haddie Lindley used a single each to put runners on the bags. Chloe Akin would then step up to the plate and sent a hard hit ball sailing for an RBI double.
Later, in the fifth inning, Haney drilled another deep ball out of play, followed by a double by Blasengame to continue the hitting trend. That’s when Hali Igou stepped up to the plate and knocked a deep double that plated Blasengame for the Lady Hornets, and cutting the Binger-Oney lead down to eight.
But the Lady Bobcats answered the rally by Stuart in the top of the next inning, and used the momentum to propel themselves to the win.
Stuart finishes the season with a 28-11 record and an appearance in the state tournament quarterfinals.
Here is the complete OSSAA Class 2A State Slow-pitch Softball results and upcoming games:
WEDNESDAY
AT SHAWNEE
QUARTERFINALS
G1: Kiowa 14, Sterling 4
G2: Shattuck 17, Rattan 7
G3: Binger-Oney 28, Stuart 6
G4: Canute vs. Bennington, 2:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
G5: Shattuck vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
G6: Binger-Oney vs. Winner G4, 5:30 p.m.
FINALS
G7: Winner G6 vs. Winner G5, 7 p.m. (Winner named State Champion)
