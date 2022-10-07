The Lady Hornets are going for gold.
Stuart faced off against Buffalo Valley in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Fast-Pitch State Tournament semifinals on Friday, where the Lady Hornets won 6-2 to advance to the title game.
The Lady Hornets (37-5) got to work early in the opening frame, with Geralyn Haney leading off with a single. Kaylee Ford followed with a successful bunt, and Haili Igou added in a single to load up the bases.
Jadyn Dalton was next hit by pitch, scoring the opening run for Stuart. Reagan Wade was walked, making it a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Buffs (36-8) answered in the bottom frame, with a double from Cady Myers making it a 2-1 Stuart lead. They later added a run in the bottom of the third inning courtesy of Myers once again to tie the game at 2-2.
But the Lady Hornets punched right back in the top of the fifth inning.
Wade sent a ground ball into play that resulted in a run, and Haddie Lindley followed that up with a high-flying triple to score two as Stuart jumped into a 5-2 lead.
The Lady Hornets added another run for insurance in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a Dalton RBI single, and the defense held on the bottom frame to seal the win.
Dalton, Wade, and Lindley all led the way with two RBIs each, while Kira Meaders struck out four in her win from the circle.
The OSSAA Class B State Championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, where the Lady Hornets will battle for gold against Whitesboro.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
