Quinton softball district champions

Quinton advanced to the regional tournament after three straight wins in the district tournament.

 LESLIE WILLIAMS | Submitted photo

Quinton won Class A District 30 to advance to the regional round, while other local teams continue district play this week.

Check out local scores here:

Class A

District 10

At Stuart

Friday (Postponed from Thursday due to rain)

G1: Strother vs. Wetumka, 11 a.m.

G2: Loser G1 vs. Stuart, following G1

G3: Winner G1 vs. Stuart, following G2

G4: If one team has one loss and one team has no losses, they play. If all teams have one loss, Strother plays Wetumka, following G3

G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Stuart, following G4

District 30

At Porum

Thursday

G1: Quinton 12, Crowder 0

G2: Porum 10, Crowder 2

G3: Quinton 10, Porum 7

G4: Quinton 5, Porum 3 (Quinton wins district, advances to regionals)

District 32

At Haileyville

Friday (Postponed from Thursday due to rain)

G1: Clayton vs. Haileyville, 11 a.m.

G2: Loser G1 vs. Wister, 12:30 p.m.

G3: Winner G1 vs. Wister, 2 p.m.

G4: 1 loss vs. No loss, or Haileyville vs. Clayton if all one loss, 3:30 p.m.

G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Wister, 5 p.m.

Class B

District 1

At Kiowa

Kiowa wins the district after Stringtown withdraws.

District 4

At Moss

G1: Moss 12, New Lima 0

G2: Moss 13, New Lima 0 (Moss wins district, advances to regionals)

District 8

At Pittsburg

Thursday

G1: Boswell vs. Caney 

G2: Pittsburg 14, Boswell 0

Friday

G3: Caney vs. Pittsburg, 1 p.m.

G4: One loss team vs. No loss team, 2:30 p.m., or Boswell vs. Caney if all have one loss, 4 p.m.

G5: If necessary, 4 p.m., or Winner G4 vs. Pittsburg, 5:30 p.m.

District 31

At Indianola

Friday (postponed from Thursday due to rain)

G1: Midway vs. Wilson, 9 a.m.

G2: Loser G1 vs. Indianola, 10:30 a.m.

G3: Winner G1 vs. Indianola, noon

G4: No loss vs. One loss, 1:30 p.m.

G5: If necessary vs. one loss team, 4:30 p.m.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mclaesternews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you