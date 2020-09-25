Quinton won Class A District 30 to advance to the regional round, while other local teams continue district play this week.
Check out local scores here:
Class A
District 10
At Stuart
Friday (Postponed from Thursday due to rain)
G1: Strother vs. Wetumka, 11 a.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Stuart, following G1
G3: Winner G1 vs. Stuart, following G2
G4: If one team has one loss and one team has no losses, they play. If all teams have one loss, Strother plays Wetumka, following G3
G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Stuart, following G4
District 30
At Porum
Thursday
G1: Quinton 12, Crowder 0
G2: Porum 10, Crowder 2
G3: Quinton 10, Porum 7
G4: Quinton 5, Porum 3 (Quinton wins district, advances to regionals)
District 32
At Haileyville
Friday (Postponed from Thursday due to rain)
G1: Clayton vs. Haileyville, 11 a.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Wister, 12:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Wister, 2 p.m.
G4: 1 loss vs. No loss, or Haileyville vs. Clayton if all one loss, 3:30 p.m.
G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Wister, 5 p.m.
Class B
District 1
At Kiowa
Kiowa wins the district after Stringtown withdraws.
District 4
At Moss
G1: Moss 12, New Lima 0
G2: Moss 13, New Lima 0 (Moss wins district, advances to regionals)
District 8
At Pittsburg
Thursday
G1: Boswell vs. Caney
G2: Pittsburg 14, Boswell 0
Friday
G3: Caney vs. Pittsburg, 1 p.m.
G4: One loss team vs. No loss team, 2:30 p.m., or Boswell vs. Caney if all have one loss, 4 p.m.
G5: If necessary, 4 p.m., or Winner G4 vs. Pittsburg, 5:30 p.m.
District 31
At Indianola
Friday (postponed from Thursday due to rain)
G1: Midway vs. Wilson, 9 a.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Indianola, 10:30 a.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Indianola, noon
G4: No loss vs. One loss, 1:30 p.m.
G5: If necessary vs. one loss team, 4:30 p.m.
Derek Hatridge
