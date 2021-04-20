Jerrold "Jerry" Wayne Perteet, 71, of McAlester, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. Viewing will be Thursday until 5:00 p.m. and Friday until 8:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home. A service celebrating his incredible life will be held Saturday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Unit…