The Lady Panthers advanced in dominant fashion.
Pittsburg faced off with Mason in the final game of its district tournament on Tuesday, with the Lady Panthers taking the 21-3 win to earn the district crown and advance to the next round of the playoffs.
“The girls played well today, no matter if it was cold, windy” coach Chad Graham said. “We did what we needed to do, and I’m proud of them.”
The scoring for Pittsburg began with Trinity Wiseman, who knocked the ball into play that resulted in the solo score. That was later followed up by Catyn Graham, whose hit scored another two runs — leading to a 4-0 Lady Panther lead after the opening frame.
Catyn Graham would nab another RBI in the top of the next inning, and Pittsburg would find itself leading 7-0 after two innings.
Later in the third inning, with bases full, Khloe Haile drilled a hard hit ball to score two runners, and Camryn Graham added in an RBI two batters later. That’s when Raina Meashintubby sent a hit toward the outfield fence, scoring three more runs for the Lady Panthers.
Mason added in three runs of its own, and Pittsburg returned to the bats leading 13-3 at the top of the fourth inning.
After loading up the bags once again, Haile smacked a double that scored two more runs. That was followed up by Wiseman with a three-run inside-the-park home run, and the Lady Panthers were off to the races once again.
Pittsburg would plate three more runs, and quickly dispatch of their opponents’ rebuttal to seal the win and the district tournament title.
But even with all the celebration after the victory, Graham said there’s still work to be done as they now will get ready for the regional tournament next week.
“We’re going to be happy about it, and we’re going to celebrate it,” Graham said. “But this is just the first step, and hopefully we’re going to come back next week and play well.”
Here are results from Tuesday night's district tournament:
G1: Pittsburg 11, Stringtown 1
G2: Mason vs. Sasakwa, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Stringtown vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G4: Pittsburg 11, Sasakwa 5
G5: Winner G3 vs. Sasakwa, 6 p.m.
G6: Pittsburg 21, Mason 3 (Pittsburg advances to regionals)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.