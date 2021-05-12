Kye Stone file photo

Kiowa's Kye Stone was named as the 2021 Pitt 8 Slow-Pitch MVP, while her coach Keith Quaid and Stuart's Chance Chapman shared Coach of the Year honors.

The selections have been announced.

Coaches from around the Pittsburg 8 Conference gathered on Wednesday and voted on selections for the 2021 Pitt 8 All-Conference Slow-Pitch Team, as voted on by the coaches.

Kiowa’s Kye Stone was named as the Most Valuable Player. She was a power bat for the Cowgirls with a .722 batting average, 39 home runs, and 107 RBIs, while also helping lead her team to a state semifinal appearance.

Coach of the Year honors was split among two area coaches, with Stuart’s Chance Chapman and Kiowa’s Keith Quaid taking a share of the title. Kiowa finished with a record of 34-10, while Stuart finished at 28-11.

Both teams made state tournament appearances this season.

Here are the complete Pitt 8 All-Conference selections for the spring 2021 season:

MVP: Kye Stone, Kiowa

Co-Coach of the Year: Chance Chapman, Stuart / Keith Quaid, Kiowa

Brasen Hackler, Kiowa

Sydney Linscott, Kiowa

Shyanna Stopp, Kiowa

Chloe Crawley, Kiowa

Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa

Macie Mitchell, Indianola

Blayre Buckner, Savanna

Skylar Wilkins, Haileyville

Sonja Newman, Canadian

Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart

Geralyn Haney, Stuart

Addisyn Dalton, Stuart

Haili Igou, Stuart

Bailey Stewart, Stuart

Sydney Howell, Stuart

Catyn Graham, Pittsburg

Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg

Khloe Haile, Pittsburg

Raina Meashintubby, Pittsburg

Camryn Graham, Pittsburg

