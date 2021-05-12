The selections have been announced.
Coaches from around the Pittsburg 8 Conference gathered on Wednesday and voted on selections for the 2021 Pitt 8 All-Conference Slow-Pitch Team, as voted on by the coaches.
Kiowa’s Kye Stone was named as the Most Valuable Player. She was a power bat for the Cowgirls with a .722 batting average, 39 home runs, and 107 RBIs, while also helping lead her team to a state semifinal appearance.
Coach of the Year honors was split among two area coaches, with Stuart’s Chance Chapman and Kiowa’s Keith Quaid taking a share of the title. Kiowa finished with a record of 34-10, while Stuart finished at 28-11.
Both teams made state tournament appearances this season.
Here are the complete Pitt 8 All-Conference selections for the spring 2021 season:
MVP: Kye Stone, Kiowa
Co-Coach of the Year: Chance Chapman, Stuart / Keith Quaid, Kiowa
Brasen Hackler, Kiowa
Sydney Linscott, Kiowa
Shyanna Stopp, Kiowa
Chloe Crawley, Kiowa
Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa
Macie Mitchell, Indianola
Blayre Buckner, Savanna
Skylar Wilkins, Haileyville
Sonja Newman, Canadian
Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart
Geralyn Haney, Stuart
Addisyn Dalton, Stuart
Haili Igou, Stuart
Bailey Stewart, Stuart
Sydney Howell, Stuart
Catyn Graham, Pittsburg
Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg
Khloe Haile, Pittsburg
Raina Meashintubby, Pittsburg
Camryn Graham, Pittsburg
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
