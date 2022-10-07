The results are in.
The Pitt 8 Conference announced its fast-pitch All Conference selections and superlatives, as voted on by the conference coaches.
Stuart’s Haili Igou was named as the Most Valuable Player for the 2022 fast-pitch season. She and the Lady Hornets racked up more than 30 wins this season, with tournament championships at Ripley and Eufaula. They were also named regional champions, advancing to the 2022 Class B State Tournament.
Kiowa’s Keith Quaid was named as the 2022 fast-pitch Coach of the Year. Quaid and his team of Cowgirls totaled more than 30 wins this season as well, and went undefeated during the Pitt 8 Conference Festival. Kiowa also battled back to be named regional champions in its own region, and advanced to the 2022 Class B State Tournament.
Additionally, 18 players from around the conference were given all-conference honors. These are voted on by fellow Pitt 8 coaches after hearing the rounds of nominations.
Indianola, Crowder, Canadian, and Savanna were represented by two players each, while Stuart and Pittsburg had three players each, and Kiowa added four players to the honors.
Here is the complete list of 2022 Pitt 8 Fast-Pitch All Conference honorees:
MVP: Haili Igou, Stuart
Coach of the Year: Keith Quaid, Kiowa
Gracie Ward, Indianola
Abbi Collins, Indianola
Emma Lovett, Crowder
Kaylee Sanchez, Crowder
Abby Crabtree, Canadian
Dalania Watson, Canadian
Sophia Calistro, Savanna
Ryleigh Ivey, Savanna
Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa
Mollie Bain, Kiowa
Reagan Domini, Kiowa
Paige Igou, Kiowa
Geralyn Haney, Stuart
Kira Medders, Stuart
Kaylee Ford, Stuart
Camryn Graham, Pittsburg
Catyn Graham, Pittsburg
Akiera Hawk, Pittsburg
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
