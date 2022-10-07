Haili Igou Stuart state photo

Stuart's Haili Igou was named as the 2022 MVP by the Pitt 8 Conference. She and fellow fast-pitch players from around the county were given superlative and all conference honors for their efforts this season.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

The results are in.

The Pitt 8 Conference announced its fast-pitch All Conference selections and superlatives, as voted on by the conference coaches.

Stuart’s Haili Igou was named as the Most Valuable Player for the 2022 fast-pitch season. She and the Lady Hornets racked up more than 30 wins this season, with tournament championships at Ripley and Eufaula. They were also named regional champions, advancing to the 2022 Class B State Tournament.

Kiowa’s Keith Quaid was named as the 2022 fast-pitch Coach of the Year. Quaid and his team of Cowgirls totaled more than 30 wins this season as well, and went undefeated during the Pitt 8 Conference Festival. Kiowa also battled back to be named regional champions in its own region, and advanced to the 2022 Class B State Tournament.

Additionally, 18 players from around the conference were given all-conference honors. These are voted on by fellow Pitt 8 coaches after hearing the rounds of nominations.

Indianola, Crowder, Canadian, and Savanna were represented by two players each, while Stuart and Pittsburg had three players each, and Kiowa added four players to the honors.

Here is the complete list of 2022 Pitt 8 Fast-Pitch All Conference honorees:

MVP: Haili Igou, Stuart

Coach of the Year: Keith Quaid, Kiowa

Gracie Ward, Indianola

Abbi Collins, Indianola

Emma Lovett, Crowder

Kaylee Sanchez, Crowder

Abby Crabtree, Canadian

Dalania Watson, Canadian

Sophia Calistro, Savanna

Ryleigh Ivey, Savanna

Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa

Mollie Bain, Kiowa

Reagan Domini, Kiowa

Paige Igou, Kiowa

Geralyn Haney, Stuart

Kira Medders, Stuart

Kaylee Ford, Stuart

Camryn Graham, Pittsburg

Catyn Graham, Pittsburg

Akiera Hawk, Pittsburg

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you