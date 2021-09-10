Pittsburg softball

Area teams learned of their playoff beginnings with the release of the OSSAA district assignments on Friday.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photo

The match-ups have been announced.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district tournament assignments for the opening round of the Class A-B fast-pitch playoffs on Friday, with area teams learning of their opening opponents.

In Class A, Stuart will play host to fellow Pitt 8 member Crowder, while Quinton will join Liberty at Porum.

In Class B, Kiowa will also host a Pitt 8 conference member in Haileyville, joined by Milburn. And Pittsburg will also host its district with Stringtown and fellow Pitt 8 member Indianola.

All district tournaments will be double elimination, with the winners set to advance to the regional tournament. These district games may be played in one, two, or three days as agreed upon by the schools, but must be completed by Saturday, Sept. 25.

Winners will advance to the regional tournaments scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Here is a list of district assignments for Class A-B fast-pitch softball teams, with the home team listed first:

CLASS A

District 1: Binger-Oney, Calumet

District 2: Ripley, Oklahoma Christian

District 3: Caddo, Rock Creek

District 4: Red Oak, Talihina

District 5: Navajo, Carnegie

District 6: Shattuck, Turpin

District 7: Arapaho-Butler, Thomas-Fay Custer

District 8: Stuart, Crowder

District 9: Wister, Arkoma, Gans

District 10: Canute, Burn Flat-Dill City

District 11: Sterling, Central High

District 12: Cyril, Waurika

District 13: Hydro-Eakly, Drummond, Okarche

District 14: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Garber, Waukomis

District 15: Mooreland, Cherokee, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply

District 16: Stonewall, Wilson, Wetumka

District 17: Vanoss, Ringling, Allen

District 18: Rattan, Wright City, Haworth

District 19: Tushka, Soper, Ft. Towson

District 20: Dewar, Weleetka, Strother

District 21: Vici, Laverne, Ringwood

District 22: Cheyenne/Reydon, Seiling, Okeene/Aline-Cleo

District 23: Covington-Douglas, Oklahoma Bible, Frontier

District 24: Woodland, Barnsdall, Quapaw

District 25: Foyil, Hominy, Afton

District 26: Olive, Prue, Agra/Carney

District 27: Depew, Davenport, Drumright

District 28: Porum, Liberty, Quinton

District 29: Keota, Webbers Falls, Cave Springs

District 30: Wayne, Rush Springs, Velma-Alma

District 31: Ninnekah, Elmore City-Pernell, Empire

District 32: Snyder, Hollis Geronimo

CLASS B

District 1: Roff, Mill Creek

District 2: Moss, Butner

District 3: Whitesboro, Eagletown

District 4: Lookeba-Sickles, Mt. View-Gotebo

District 5: Hammon, Sentinel

District 6: Buffalo Valley, Smithville

District 7: Kremlin-Hillsdale, Pond Creek-Hunter

District 8: Arnett, Beaver

District 9: Turner, Springer

District 10: Grandfield, Big Pasture

District 11: Maysville, Bray-Doyle

District 12: Tupelo, Sasakwa

District 13: Asher, Wanette, Alex

District 14: Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Chattanooga, Granite

District 15: Kiowa, Haileyville, Milburn

District 16: Cameron, Watts, Bluejacket

District 17: LeFlore, Kinta, Battiest

District 18: Duke, Olustee, Blair

District 19: Caney, Coleman/Victory Life, Boswell

District 20: Pittsburg, Stringtown, Indianola

District 21: Geary, Leedy, Dover

District 22: New Lima, Maud, Bowlegs

District 23: Verden, Temple, Ryan

District 24: Shidler, Medford, Copan

District 25: Glencoe, Mulhall-Orlando, Coyle

District 26: McCurtain, Midway, Oaks

District 27: Thackerville, Achille, Bennington

District 28: Varnum, Wilson (Henryetta), Mason

District 29: Oilton, South Coffeyville, Welch

District 30: Macomb, Earlsboro, Paden

District 31: Cimarron, Timberlake, Waynoka

District 32: Buffalo, Boise City, Tyrone

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatirdge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you