The match-ups have been announced.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district tournament assignments for the opening round of the Class A-B fast-pitch playoffs on Friday, with area teams learning of their opening opponents.
In Class A, Stuart will play host to fellow Pitt 8 member Crowder, while Quinton will join Liberty at Porum.
In Class B, Kiowa will also host a Pitt 8 conference member in Haileyville, joined by Milburn. And Pittsburg will also host its district with Stringtown and fellow Pitt 8 member Indianola.
All district tournaments will be double elimination, with the winners set to advance to the regional tournament. These district games may be played in one, two, or three days as agreed upon by the schools, but must be completed by Saturday, Sept. 25.
Winners will advance to the regional tournaments scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
Here is a list of district assignments for Class A-B fast-pitch softball teams, with the home team listed first:
CLASS A
District 1: Binger-Oney, Calumet
District 2: Ripley, Oklahoma Christian
District 3: Caddo, Rock Creek
District 4: Red Oak, Talihina
District 5: Navajo, Carnegie
District 6: Shattuck, Turpin
District 7: Arapaho-Butler, Thomas-Fay Custer
District 8: Stuart, Crowder
District 9: Wister, Arkoma, Gans
District 10: Canute, Burn Flat-Dill City
District 11: Sterling, Central High
District 12: Cyril, Waurika
District 13: Hydro-Eakly, Drummond, Okarche
District 14: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Garber, Waukomis
District 15: Mooreland, Cherokee, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply
District 16: Stonewall, Wilson, Wetumka
District 17: Vanoss, Ringling, Allen
District 18: Rattan, Wright City, Haworth
District 19: Tushka, Soper, Ft. Towson
District 20: Dewar, Weleetka, Strother
District 21: Vici, Laverne, Ringwood
District 22: Cheyenne/Reydon, Seiling, Okeene/Aline-Cleo
District 23: Covington-Douglas, Oklahoma Bible, Frontier
District 24: Woodland, Barnsdall, Quapaw
District 25: Foyil, Hominy, Afton
District 26: Olive, Prue, Agra/Carney
District 27: Depew, Davenport, Drumright
District 28: Porum, Liberty, Quinton
District 29: Keota, Webbers Falls, Cave Springs
District 30: Wayne, Rush Springs, Velma-Alma
District 31: Ninnekah, Elmore City-Pernell, Empire
District 32: Snyder, Hollis Geronimo
CLASS B
District 1: Roff, Mill Creek
District 2: Moss, Butner
District 3: Whitesboro, Eagletown
District 4: Lookeba-Sickles, Mt. View-Gotebo
District 5: Hammon, Sentinel
District 6: Buffalo Valley, Smithville
District 7: Kremlin-Hillsdale, Pond Creek-Hunter
District 8: Arnett, Beaver
District 9: Turner, Springer
District 10: Grandfield, Big Pasture
District 11: Maysville, Bray-Doyle
District 12: Tupelo, Sasakwa
District 13: Asher, Wanette, Alex
District 14: Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Chattanooga, Granite
District 15: Kiowa, Haileyville, Milburn
District 16: Cameron, Watts, Bluejacket
District 17: LeFlore, Kinta, Battiest
District 18: Duke, Olustee, Blair
District 19: Caney, Coleman/Victory Life, Boswell
District 20: Pittsburg, Stringtown, Indianola
District 21: Geary, Leedy, Dover
District 22: New Lima, Maud, Bowlegs
District 23: Verden, Temple, Ryan
District 24: Shidler, Medford, Copan
District 25: Glencoe, Mulhall-Orlando, Coyle
District 26: McCurtain, Midway, Oaks
District 27: Thackerville, Achille, Bennington
District 28: Varnum, Wilson (Henryetta), Mason
District 29: Oilton, South Coffeyville, Welch
District 30: Macomb, Earlsboro, Paden
District 31: Cimarron, Timberlake, Waynoka
District 32: Buffalo, Boise City, Tyrone
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatirdge@mcalesternews.com.
