The path through the playoffs begins here.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the district assignments for Class A-5A slow-pitch softball on Friday, with local teams finding out their opening opponents and destinations of the postseason.
In Class A, the Pittsburg Lady Panthers will host Sasakwa, Mason, and Stringtown, while Indianola will join Smithville at host Whitesboro.
In Class 2A, Kiowa will host fellow Pitt 8 member Haileyville and Crowder, as well as Wetumka. Stuart will also host Strother, Weleetka, and Davenport, and Quinton will travel to Clayton alongside Dewar and Porum.
In Class 3A, Canadian will travel to face host Preston and Allen, while Savanna will head to Gore to take on the Lady Pirates and Central Sallisaw.
And in Class 4A, Hartshorne and Wilburton will both be hitting the road to face off against each other and host Holdenville.
The district tournaments are to be hosted in a single day as agreed upon by the schools, per the OSSAA, and must be completed by April 24. The tournaments are double elimination, with the winners to advance to the regional tournaments — which are also double elimination — scheduled to be completed by Aprl 29.
