The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district assignments for Class A and B fast-pitch softball on Friday.
The OSSAA released the complete list of district assignments for both Class A and Class B, letting several local teams know who they will be grouped with come district play.
In Class A, Stuart will be slotted into District 10 with Strother and Wetumka. Canadian will be in District 29 with Olive and Dewar, while Quinton and Crowder will join Porum in District 30. In District 32, Haileyville will be pitted against Clayton and Wister.
In Class B, Kiowa was grouped into District 1 with Stringtown. Pittsburg will join Caney and Boswell in District 8, while Indianola will face off with Midway and Wilson (Henryetta) in District 31.
District tournament play is set for Sept. 24-26.
Here are the complete district groupings for Class A and B:
CLASS A
1. Binger-Oney, Carnegie
2. Morrison, Davenport
3. Fairland, Barnsdall
4. Ripley, Weleetka
5. Caddo, Rock Creek, Bennington
6. Mooreland, Cherokee
7. Sterling, Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Central High
8. Woodland, Liberty
9. Tushka, Ft. Towson, Wright City
10. Stuart, Strother, Wetumka
11. Shattuck, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply
12. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Pond Creek-Hunter, Garber
13. Velma-Alma, Bray-Doyle, Rush Springs
14. Gore, Porter Consolidated, Cave Springs
15. Vanoss, Stonewall, Allen
16. Canute, Hollis
17. Hydro-Eakly, Calumet, Okarche
18. Frontier, Hominy, Depew
19. Rattan, Soper, Haworth
20. Ringwood, OK Bible Academy, Thomas-Fay-Custer
21. Laverne, Turpin
22. Vici, Seiling, Cheyenne/Reydon
23. Arapaho-Butler, Navajo, Burns Flat-Dill City
24. Snyder, Waurika, Geronimo
25. Ringling, Empire, Wilson
26. Wayne, Elmore City-Pernell, Alex
27. Ninnekah, Fletcher, Union City
28. Waukomis, Okeene/Aline-Cleo, Cashion
29. Olive, Dewar, Canadian
30. Porum, Quinton, Crowder
31. Gans, Keota, Arkoma
32. Haileyville, Clayton, Wister
CLASS B
1. Kiowa, Stringtown
2. Whitesboro, Battiest
3. Leedey, Waynoka
4. Moss, New Lima
5. Hammon, Granite
6. Red Oak, Buffalo Valley
7. Cyril, Verden
8. Pittsburg, Caney, Boswell
9. Lookeba-Sickles, Sentinel
10. Kremlin-Hillsdale, Medford
11. Varnum, Butner, Mason
12. Arnett, Buffalo
13. Roff, Mill Creek, Milburn
14. Covington-Douglas, Glencoe
15. Grandfield, Big Pasture
16. Leflore, McCurtain, Smithville
17. Geary, Dover 18. Turner, Thackerville
19. Mulhall-Orlando, Coyle
20. Beaver, Tyrone, Boise City
21. Duke, Olustee-Eldorado, Blair
22. Maysville, Temple, Ryan
23. Asher, Macomb, Paoli
24. Tupelo, Wapanucka, Coleman
25. Carney, Paden, Agra
26. Sasakwa, Bowlegs, Earlsboro
27. Prue, Oilton, Shidler
28. Welch, South Coffeyville, Copan
29. Bluejacket, Oaks, Watts
30. Webbers Falls, Bokoshe, Cameron
31. Indianola, Midway, Wilson (Henryetta)
32. Drummond, Cimarron, Timberlake
