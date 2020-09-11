Stuart softball file

The Stuart Lady Hornets are among eight area teams that learned of their district assignments on Friday.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district assignments for Class A and B fast-pitch softball on Friday.

The OSSAA released the complete list of district assignments for both Class A and Class B, letting several local teams know who they will be grouped with come district play.

In Class A, Stuart will be slotted into District 10 with Strother and Wetumka. Canadian will be in District 29 with Olive and Dewar, while Quinton and Crowder will join Porum in District 30. In District 32, Haileyville will be pitted against Clayton and Wister.

In Class B, Kiowa was grouped into District 1 with Stringtown. Pittsburg will join Caney and Boswell in District 8, while Indianola will face off with Midway and Wilson (Henryetta) in District 31.

District tournament play is set for Sept. 24-26.

Here are the complete district groupings for Class A and B:

CLASS A

1. Binger-Oney, Carnegie

2. Morrison, Davenport

3. Fairland, Barnsdall

4. Ripley, Weleetka

5. Caddo, Rock Creek, Bennington

6. Mooreland, Cherokee

7. Sterling, Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Central High

8. Woodland, Liberty

9. Tushka, Ft. Towson, Wright City

10. Stuart, Strother, Wetumka

11. Shattuck, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply

12. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Pond Creek-Hunter, Garber

13. Velma-Alma, Bray-Doyle, Rush Springs

14. Gore, Porter Consolidated, Cave Springs

15. Vanoss, Stonewall, Allen

16. Canute, Hollis

17. Hydro-Eakly, Calumet, Okarche

18. Frontier, Hominy, Depew

19. Rattan, Soper, Haworth

20. Ringwood, OK Bible Academy, Thomas-Fay-Custer

21. Laverne, Turpin

22. Vici, Seiling, Cheyenne/Reydon

23. Arapaho-Butler, Navajo, Burns Flat-Dill City

24. Snyder, Waurika, Geronimo

25. Ringling, Empire, Wilson

26. Wayne, Elmore City-Pernell, Alex

27. Ninnekah, Fletcher, Union City

28. Waukomis, Okeene/Aline-Cleo, Cashion

29. Olive, Dewar, Canadian

30. Porum, Quinton, Crowder

31. Gans, Keota, Arkoma

32. Haileyville, Clayton, Wister

CLASS B

1. Kiowa, Stringtown

2. Whitesboro, Battiest

3. Leedey, Waynoka

4. Moss, New Lima

5. Hammon, Granite

6. Red Oak, Buffalo Valley

7. Cyril, Verden

8. Pittsburg, Caney, Boswell

9. Lookeba-Sickles, Sentinel

10. Kremlin-Hillsdale, Medford

11. Varnum, Butner, Mason

12. Arnett, Buffalo

13. Roff, Mill Creek, Milburn

14. Covington-Douglas, Glencoe

15. Grandfield, Big Pasture

16. Leflore, McCurtain, Smithville

17. Geary, Dover 18. Turner, Thackerville

19. Mulhall-Orlando, Coyle

20. Beaver, Tyrone, Boise City

21. Duke, Olustee-Eldorado, Blair

22. Maysville, Temple, Ryan

23. Asher, Macomb, Paoli

24. Tupelo, Wapanucka, Coleman

25. Carney, Paden, Agra

26. Sasakwa, Bowlegs, Earlsboro

27. Prue, Oilton, Shidler

28. Welch, South Coffeyville, Copan

29. Bluejacket, Oaks, Watts

30. Webbers Falls, Bokoshe, Cameron

31. Indianola, Midway, Wilson (Henryetta)

32. Drummond, Cimarron, Timberlake

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

