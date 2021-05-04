State softball have to wait one more day.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has set new times for the Class 2A Slow Pitch Softball State Tournament, after Tuesday’s games were postponed due to rain.
After a series of storms Monday that produced heavy rainfall, the OSSAA was forced to postpone all Class A-6A state softball tournament games due to wet field conditions after consistently monitoring throughout Tuesday morning.
Now, the OSSAA has set new times and pushed the entirety of the state tournament to Wednesday.
Stuart was originally set to play against Binger-Oney on Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m., but will now instead have a first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Likewise, Kiowa was scheduled to face off against Sterling at 1 p.m. on Tuesdday, but will now open the tournament at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
All Class 2A games will be held on Field 2 on Wednesday at The Ball Fields at Firelake in Shawnee, including the championship finals — which were originally to be held at OG&E Field at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Tickets that were originally purchased for Tuesday’s games online will be valid for Wednesday’s action as well.
Here is the complete OSSAA Class 2A State Slow-pitch Softball bracket:
WEDNESDAY
AT SHAWNEE
QUARTERFINALS
G1: Sterling vs. Kiowa, 10 a.m.
G2: Shattuck vs. Rattan, 11:30 a.m.
G3: Stuart vs. Binger-Oney, 1 p.m.
G4: Canute vs. Bennington, 2:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
G5: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 5:30 p.m.
FINALS
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 7 p.m. (Winner named State Champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
