The Lady Buffs found a rhythm, and used it to their advantage.
McAlester hosted Quinton in softball action at Mike Deak Field on Monday, with the Lady Buffs jumping out early to take the 7-2 win.
Quinton started off the scoring early as it got to work in the opening frame. After a single from Ella McBeath, Lila Gragg knocked a ground ball into play that resulted in McBeath crossing the plate and giving Quinton the early lead.
McAlester took to the bats next and quickly loaded up the bags. Brooklynn Weiher crossed the plate first for the Lady Buffs, followed quickly by Casey Woods. Shylie Mason then knocked a hard-hit ground ball into play that resulted in another score and a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, It’d be Woods knocking a ground ball into play to add another run and make it a 4-1 McAlester lead after two innings. McAlester scored another run in the bottom of the next inning, but Quinton responded immediately in the next frame.
Gragg led off the inning with a walk, followed by a single from Emma Floyd to put two runners on the bags for the green and white. Abby Miller then hit a pop fly to short, but her efforts would allow Gragg to tag up and scurry across the plate for the score.
The Lady Buffs would find an answer in the bottom of the fifth as they used a hard-hit grounder from Madi Ayers to add another run. McAlester added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Mason to put the Lady Buffs up 7-2.
Quinton wasn’t done yet, fighting to the finish. Miller led off the inning with a single, and Tannah Davison drilled a grounder to short to score Miller and cut into the deficit.
But the Lady Buffs held on defensively to seal away the win.
Ayers led McAlester offensively, earning 2 RBIs for the Lady Buffs. Woods and Mason followed right behind with an RBI each. Mason held things down in the circle for McAlester, striking out nine and allowing only three hits.
Miller, Gragg, and Davison led the way with an RBI each, while Gragg also struck out seven batters from the circle.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
