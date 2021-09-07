All it took was a little senior power.
McAlester faced off against Tulsa Rogers at home with Senior Day festivities, with the power of the bats of the honorees helping propel the Lady Buffs to the 22-1 victory.
After pitcher Kynli Jones made quick work of her opposing batters in the top of the opening inning — gathering in three quick strikeouts in succession — it was time for McAlester to get to work on offense.
Senior Allison Bond got the hits started with a big triple, followed by senior Elizabeth Milligan with a single of her own. Soon, the bases would be filled with Lady Buffs base runners, setting the stage for Stevie Stinchcomb.
The McAlester senior came up to the plate and swung for the fences — literally. Stinchcomb sent a pitch sailing well over the left field wall, scoring three more runs for the Lady Buffs.
Not to be outdone, senior Lexi Zurovetz sent a pitch clear to the center field wall. Using her speed and agility, she made her way around the bases and across home plate for the infield home run on the way to an 8-0 lead after the first inning.
In the second inning, the offense onslaught continued for McAlester.
With Madison Ayers on base, Jada Ponce drilled a ground ball down the third base line to score another for the Lady Buffs. The feat would then be repeated by Madigan Griffith to notch another run.
From there, the runs kept coming for the Lady Buffs all throughout the lineup. The only stop in action came when coach Kelleya Cox called a timeout to retire her four seniors for the evening — with the Lady Buffs receiving a roar of appreciation from the McAlester crowd.
In total, the Lady Buffs scored nine more runs in the bottom of the second to take the substantial lead and never look back.
Tulsa Rogers would get a run back in the top of the next inning, but McAlester answered with another offensive round to propel themselves to the win.
McAlester will next return to its home field on Sept. 14 as the Lady Buffs play host to Durant, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
