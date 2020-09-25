McAlester softball got the bats started early as it hosted Durant in a district matchup at home, but ultimately fell to the Lady Lions 12-3 on Friday.
After having to sit for two weeks in quarantine due to COVID-19, McAlester softball hit a hot streak as they made up district play, winning four games in dominant fashion. And next up was the last home contest as they faced off with Durant.
In the first inning, the Lady Buffs were able to gather two quick outs to open the game. But Durant followed that up with a two-run shot over the left field wall to take an early 2-0 lead.
The Lady Buffs got the last out with a fly-out to left, and quickly took to the bats. After an opening walk by Lexi Zurovetz, Allison Bond followed that up with an RBI single to put McAlester on the board.
Elizabeth Milligan took to the bases after a walk, helping the Lady Buffs to become a scoring threat once again. That’s when Kynli Jones laid a sacrifice bunt that allowed two runs to score and McAlester took a 3-2 lead after the first inning.
In the second inning, Durant answered with a 2RBI double and a two-run homer to retake the lead 6-3 after two innings.
After Durant extended the score in the third inning, McAlester rallied to hold off the Lady Lions thanks to quick work from the infield defense with Milligan, Zurovetz, and Brooklynn Weiher.
But Durant found a way to keep itself ahead, and took the win over the Lady Buffs.
McAlester will next round out its season on the road as it travels to Ft. Gibson on Sept. 29 and Byng on Oct. 1.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
