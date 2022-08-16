The Lady Buffs never stopped battling.
McAlester (2-3, 0-2) hosted Durant (6-4, 4-0) in its home opener and first game at Mike Deak Field on Tuesday, where the Lady Buffs fell 13-0.
Durant opened things up in the first inning, using an RBI single to put themselves on the board. But the McAlester defense recovered quickly, with Madison Ayers and Jada Ponce notching the final two outs to retire the side.
In the top of the second inning, pitcher Kynli Jones notched a strikeout to open the frame. But Durant would soon find luck at the plate, scoring five runs to take a 6-0 lead.
The Lady Buffs kept pushing defensively, keeping their composure as they battled with their opponent. Although Durant scored twice more in the top of the third inning, Kamryn Wilkett nabbed back-to-back line drives to center to end the threat and put McAlester back on offense.
In the bottom of the inning, Madigan Griffith singled on a bunt down the first base line, easily making it safely to the bags. That was followed by a short-ball single to second from Ayers to give the Lady Buffs some momentum.
But Durant was able to hold off the threat, notching the final outs to keep McAlester at bay. The Lady Lions followed that up with a five run top of the fourth inning to take the 13-0 lead.
The Lady Buffs were determined to battle to the end. They held Durant scoreless in the top of the fifth inning, then got back to work at the bats. Brooklynn Weiher and Griffith both put the ball in play, but Durant was able to hold off the final threat to take the win.
Ayers and Griffith led the Lady Buffs with a hit each, while Jones struck out three from the circle.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will return home Aug. 22 to play host to Quinton, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
