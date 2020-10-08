DURANT—The McAlester Lady Buffaloes finished out the opening day of fast-pitch regionals and their season with an 11-0 loss against Durant on Thursday.
In the first inning, the Lady Lions struck first as they loaded up the bags with two outs and used a single toward third to notch an early 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, a slap hit to short put two on the bases for Durant. After a tag out at first by Brooklyn Weiher, the Lady Buffs found the bases loaded with two outs.
Durant then found a rhythm at the plate, and used back-to-back hits and a home run to take a 10-0 lead.
In the top of the third inning, Allison Bond smashed through a ball, sending it out deep into right field, but Durant was able to wrangle in the ball to retire the side.
In the bottom of the inning, the Lady Lions hit a leadoff home run to extend the score, but the McAlester defense held firm and retired the side thanks, in part, to the efforts of Maddie Ayers at third base.
In the top of the fourth, Elizabeth Milligan led off with a quick single to get the bats going. That was followed up by Ayers with a single to short to put two on base. But Durant recovered and held off the Lady Buffs threat to end the inning.
In the top of the fifth inning, Kaylee Bowen led off with a single, and a sacrifice bunt moved her into scoring position.
Bond stepped up to the plate, and hit a shallow ball to left. Bowen rounded the corner for home and slid to get under the tag, but she was called out to end the game.
The McAlester Lady Buffs began postseason play in Durant on Thursday afternoon, where they dropped the first game of regional play to Collinsville 1-0.
The Lady Buffs represented the visiting side on the scoreboard and went to the bats first. Lexi Zurovetz led off for McAlester, and got things going early with a single. But the Collinsville defense held off the early start from the Lady Buffs to retire the side.
After the Lady Cardinals started with a single, the McAlester defense battened down the hatches to end the inning.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the second inning, when Collinsville connected with a ball and sent it over the left field wall for the score. But the Lady Buffs remained focused, and used it’s strong infield presence to retire the side.
The score stayed locked in at 1-0 through the next subsequent innings, as defense took over for both teams. Collinsville had managed a triple in the bottom of the sixth inning, but a line drive to first was gathered in by Brooklynn Weiher to end the threat and send McAlester back to the bats.
In the top of the seventh inning with two outs, Kynli Jones ripped a ground ball to third and beat out the throw to put the Lady Buffs on base. Jada Ponce stepped up next and connected with a hard-hit ball out to center field, but it was caught to end the game.
