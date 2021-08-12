The Lady Buffs never quit fighting.
McAlester faced off against Poteau in its second home game of the season on Thursday, with the Lady Buffs falling 10-5 after a tough battle with the Lady Pirates.
After successfully holding off the Lady Pirates to begin the game, McAlester led off with a single by Stevie Stinchcomb. Allison Bond later gathered a single of her own, and a sacrifice bunt by Elizabeth Milligan advanced the runners to second and third base.
However, Poteau was able to stave off the threat and keep the game scoreless.
The Lady Pirates answered with a threat of their own, scoring eight runs in the next two innings to take the lead.
But in the fifth inning, the Lady Buffs began to battle back.
After Shylie Mason found herself on base, a hard hit ball by Stinchcomb put the runners both in scoring position. Lexi Zurovetz then used a lofty hit to right field, scoring both Mason and Stinchcomb.
Bond found herself on base shortly after, and Madison Ayers followed that up with a single to load up the bags for the Lady Buffs.
Poteau managed to hold off the threat, but the damage McAlester inflicted had been done and gained momentum for the home team.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Mason used a well-placed ball to put herself on the bags, and Stinchcomb followed with a line drive toward the pitcher that saw two runners on base.
Zurovetz loaded up the bases, bringing up Bond for the Lady Buffs. She promptly hammered a ball toward the center right fence, scoring three and continuing to cut into the deficit heading into the final inning.
Poteau scored a run in the top of the seventh inning, but that would be all they’d get as the McAlester defense kept the rest of the Lady Pirates at bay.
In the bottom of the seventh, Ayers drew a walk to lead off the inning and promptly stole second to put herself into scoring position. Jada Ponce followed that up with a walk of her own, bringing Madigan Griffith to the plate with only one out.
Griffith smacked the ball toward the circle, with Poteau throwing Ayers out at third with the fielder’s choice.
With two outs, Mason returned to the plate. The runners advanced on a passed ball, putting two potential runs into scoring position. Mason was able to reach, filling up the bags once again for McAlester.
But Poteau found a way to hold off the scoring threat, and sealed away the game.
The Lady Buffs will next face off against Sallisaw on Friday before hitting the road on Monday to take on Tulsa Memorial.
