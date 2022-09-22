The Lady Buffs’ heads were held high as they kept up the battle.
McAlester battled against Kiefer on Thursday at Mike Deak Field, where the Lady Buffs fell 10-0.
The Lady Trojans opened up with a two-run spot in the top of the first. But that’d be it as Shylie Mason pitched a strikeout for the final out of the frame.
The Lady Buffs took over on the bats, with Aleisha Nixon and Madigan Griffith putting the ball into play. But Kiefer held on defensively to take a 2-0 lead heading into the second inning.
Kiefer added three more runs in the top of the second inning to extend the lead, but the threat would be ended as Jada Ponce nabbed a foul ball on the move to end the side. On the bats, Allyssa Nixon, Casey Woods, and Kamryn Wilkett all had flying balls into play, but those would be just caught to make it a 5-0 lead for Kiefer
The Lady Trojans got five more runs in the top of the next inning, but McAlester went right back to work as they looked to cut into the deficit. However the rally would come up short, as Kiefer held on defensively to take the win.
The Lady Buffs will return to action at Mike Deak Field on Monday, where McAlester will host Glenpool for Senior Day festivities in the regular season finale.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
