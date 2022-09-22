When the Lady Hornets got going, they couldn’t be stopped.
Stuart hosted Wilson (Henryetta) in district tournament play on Wednesday, where the Lady Hornets took a 15-3 win to be named district champions and advance to regional tournament play.
Wilson got things going early, plating two in the top of the first inning to take the quick lead. But the Lady Hornets struck back in the bottom frame, using a double blasted by Reagan Wade to even the score at 2-2.
Stuart kept the momentum into the bottom of the second inning, as a fly ball to right from Jacie Crenshaw scored another run to put the Lady Hornets into the lead. Kaylee Ford then laid down a ground ball toward third base, resulting in two more runs being scored.
The Lady Hornets kept their foot on the accelerator, as Jadyn Dalton used a sacrifice groundout to score another run. Haddie Lindly and Kira Meaders recorded back-to-back knocks that resulted in three more runners crossing the plate.
Chloe Akin next stepped up to the plate and drilled a triple to right for an RBI, followed by Crenshaw again with an RBI single for two more runs. Ford came back to the bat and knocked a grounder for the score, with Haili Igou and Dalton combing for three more RBIs to give Stuart the massive 15-2 lead.
Wilson added in one more run, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Lady Hornets held up their part defensively to take the win and be named district champions.
Ford led the way with three RBIs, followed by Igou, Dalton, Wade, and Crenshaw with two RBIs, and Lindley and Akin adding in one each. Ford also got the win in the circle, striking out three in her appearance.
Next up for Stuart, the Lady Hornets will battle in regional tournament play scheduled for next week.
Here is a list of reported Class A-B fast-pitch district tournament scores:
CLASS A
DISTRICT 5
Quinton 15, Gans 3
Red Oak 13, Gans 0
Red Oak 13, Quinton 0
Red Oak 19, Quinton 0 (Red Oak advances to regionals)
CLASS B
DISTRICT 3
Stuart 20, Wilson 1
Stuart 15, Wilson 3 (Stuart advances to regionals)
DISTRICT 6
Kiowa 13, Milburn 0
Kiowa 12, Milburon 0 (Kiowa advances to regionals)
DISTRICT 17
Pittsburg 13, Graham-Dustin 1
Crowder 13, Graham-Dustin 1
Pittsburg 11, Crowder 0
Pittsburg vs. Crowder (winner advances to regionals)
This post will be updated as scores are reported.
