The Lady Panthers are moving on.
Pittsburg faced off against Indianola in district tournament play on Thursday, with the Lady Panthers securing the district title with a 10-0 win.
“We are very inexperienced, and we start five freshman and sophomores,” coach Chad Graham said. “We don’t take district championships lightly, and we’re appreciative that we’ve won and get to move on.”
After holding the Warriorettes in the top of the opening inning, the Lady Panthers went to work at the plate.
After putting two on base, Raina Meashintubby used a double to put two on the board for Pittsburg. Colby Burchfield followed that up with a long flyout that resulted in another score.
A Tori Kilburn single and Katie Allen double plated three more, and a Catyn Graham added another with an RBI double.
Trinity Wiseman next singled on a ground ball, resulting in another score, followed by a Camryn Graham triple that put the Lady Panthers ahead 9-0 heading into the second inning.
Defensive efforts then took over for both teams until the top of the third inning, when a hit-by-pitch put Indianola’s Hailey Whitlock on base. Next, Maci Mitchell sent a ground ball zooming into right field, putting two on the bags for the Warriorettes.
Abbi Collins wold follow that up with a walk, as Indianola began putting pressure on the Lady Panthers.
But pitcher Camryn Graham rallied, striking out the next two batters to end the side.
And in the bottom of the inning, It’d be Wiseman drilling a ball to the center field fence, scoring one final run and securing the win for the Lady Panthers.
Wiseman led the way, going 3-3 on the day with two runs scored and an RBI. Meashintubby and Catyn Graham each with 2-3 with a combined three runs and three RBIs.
Camryn Graham led the way in the circle, recording five strikeouts in the win.
Pittsburg will next advance to the regional tournament, scheduled to begin next week.
Here is a list of scores from Class A-B district tournament play. This post will be updated:
CLASS A
DISTRICT 8
G1: Stuart 16, Crowder 0
G2: Stuart 16, Crowder 0 (Stuart advances)
DISTRICT 28
G1: Quinton 29, Liberty 28
G2: Porum 12, Liberty 2
G3: Quinton vs. Porum
G4: Porum vs. Quinton
G5: If necessary
CLASS B
DISTRICT 15
G1: Haileyville 20, Milburn 2
G2: Kiowa 9, Milburn 0
G3: Kiowa 11, Haileyville 0
G4: Kiowa 10, Haileyville 0 (Kiowa advances)
DISTRICT 20
Pittsburg 8, Indianola 0
Pittsburg 10, Indianola 0 (Pittsburg advances)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
