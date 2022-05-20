Addisyn Dalton Stuart

The awards continue to add up for area athletes.

The Oklahoma Slowpitch Softball Coaches Association announced its list of honorees to the 2022 All State teams, with multiple locals being awarded.

For the Middle East Team, Hartshorne’s Courtnee Sensibaugh was named to All State honors. Sensibaugh held a .653 batting average, and she and the Lady Miners went 16-12 on the 2022 season with a regional tournament appearance.

Three more locals from Kiowa and Stuart were named to the Small East Team.

Both Braelyn Blasengame and Addisyn Dalton were named as honorees for the Lady Hornets. Blasengame recorded a .589 batting average, while Dalton hit a .537. The pair helped power Stuart to a 32-12 record and state tournament appearance.

Kiowa’s Chloe Crawley was also named to the Small East Team. Crawley and the Cowgirls saw many successes this season, including a 22-12 record and a state tournament appearance.

Here are the complete OSSCA All State Middle and Small East Teams:

MIDDLE EAST TEAM

Madison Glover, Calera

Chloe Brown, Coalgate

Grace Goins, Fairland

Courtnee Sensibaugh, Hartshorne

Reagan Wright, Haskell

Avery Miller, Henryetta

Katelynn Dwiggins, Henryetta

Jaylee Willis, Latta

Triniti Cotanny, Latta

Kelli Veit, Morrison

Paris Warriner, Morrison

Jordan Otterlifter, Oktaha

Madison Linker, Pocola

Alexis McDonald, Silo

Christina Clark, Silo

Shaylin Midgley, Silo

Tymber Alford, Tushka

Greenlee Wells, Vian

Coach: Ryan Swallow, Henryetta

SMALL EAST TEAM

Kaythryn Dixson, Asher

Carly Russell, Bennington

Cheyenne Miller, Bennington

Megan Rudder , Bennington

Grace Moore, Caney

Haylee Willis, Caney

Talyn Been, Dewar

Chloe Crawley , Kiowa

Jenna Woodall, LeFlore

Idaysia Mills, McCurtain

Keeley Johnson, Rattan

Ashton Grogan, Red Oak

Kelsie McCollom, Ripley

Addisyn Dalton, Stuart

Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart

Austyn Wright, Whitesboro

Kinley Barron, Whitesboro

Lainy LeForce, Woodland

Coach: Joann Scarberry, Whitesboro

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

