The awards continue to add up for area athletes.
The Oklahoma Slowpitch Softball Coaches Association announced its list of honorees to the 2022 All State teams, with multiple locals being awarded.
For the Middle East Team, Hartshorne’s Courtnee Sensibaugh was named to All State honors. Sensibaugh held a .653 batting average, and she and the Lady Miners went 16-12 on the 2022 season with a regional tournament appearance.
Three more locals from Kiowa and Stuart were named to the Small East Team.
Both Braelyn Blasengame and Addisyn Dalton were named as honorees for the Lady Hornets. Blasengame recorded a .589 batting average, while Dalton hit a .537. The pair helped power Stuart to a 32-12 record and state tournament appearance.
Kiowa’s Chloe Crawley was also named to the Small East Team. Crawley and the Cowgirls saw many successes this season, including a 22-12 record and a state tournament appearance.
Here are the complete OSSCA All State Middle and Small East Teams:
MIDDLE EAST TEAM
Madison Glover, Calera
Chloe Brown, Coalgate
Grace Goins, Fairland
Courtnee Sensibaugh, Hartshorne
Reagan Wright, Haskell
Avery Miller, Henryetta
Katelynn Dwiggins, Henryetta
Jaylee Willis, Latta
Triniti Cotanny, Latta
Kelli Veit, Morrison
Paris Warriner, Morrison
Jordan Otterlifter, Oktaha
Madison Linker, Pocola
Alexis McDonald, Silo
Christina Clark, Silo
Shaylin Midgley, Silo
Tymber Alford, Tushka
Greenlee Wells, Vian
Coach: Ryan Swallow, Henryetta
SMALL EAST TEAM
Kaythryn Dixson, Asher
Carly Russell, Bennington
Cheyenne Miller, Bennington
Megan Rudder , Bennington
Grace Moore, Caney
Haylee Willis, Caney
Talyn Been, Dewar
Chloe Crawley , Kiowa
Jenna Woodall, LeFlore
Idaysia Mills, McCurtain
Keeley Johnson, Rattan
Ashton Grogan, Red Oak
Kelsie McCollom, Ripley
Addisyn Dalton, Stuart
Braelyn Blasengame, Stuart
Austyn Wright, Whitesboro
Kinley Barron, Whitesboro
Lainy LeForce, Woodland
Coach: Joann Scarberry, Whitesboro
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
