Tickets to Oklahoma City will be punched this week.
Four local teams will be hitting the dirt as they prepare to face the field in regional tournament action this Thursday and Friday, with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Stuart, Kiowa, Pittsburg, and Wilburton will all be embarking in regional tournament play this week, with two of the schools earning hosting duties as well.
In Class 2A, the Lady Diggers will be traveling to Dale. Wilburton is 11-13 on the season, and will be joining the likes of Wyandotte and Colcord alongside the host Lady Pirates.
In Class B, both Kiowa and Stuart will host while Pittsburg travels to Whitesboro.
No. 3 Stuart (31-4) will see Varnum, LeFlore, and Verden come to Hughes County, while No. 6 Kiowa (28-10) will host Mulhall-Orlando, No. 20 Caney, and No. 11 Kremlin-Hillsdale.
No. 16 Pittsburg (24-13) will travel to face host No. 8 Whitesboro alongside No. 15 Cameron and No. 17 Roff.
Tickets for the regional tournaments can be purchased online through GoFan via ossaa.com. All tickets are price at $7 each.
The regional tournaments are double-elimination tournaments. Regional winners will advance to the 2022 Class 3A-B Fast-Pitch State Touranments, scheduled for Oct. 6-8 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Brackets and game times for the state tournaments will be released on Monday.
Here is the complete Class 2A-B fast-pitch regional tournament brackets for local teams:
CLASS 2A
AT DALE
THURSDAY
G1: Dale vs. Colcord, 12 p.m.
G2: Wilburton vs. Wyandotte, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m. (If no loss, winner advances to State)
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS B
AT STUART
THURSDAY
G1: Stuart vs. Varnum, 12 p.m.
G2: LeFlore vs. Verden, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m. (If no loss, winner advances to State)
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
AT KIOWA
THURSDAY
G1: Kiowa vs. Mulhall-Orlando, 12 p.m.
G2: Caney vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m. (If no loss, winner advances to State)
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
AT WHITESBORO
THURSDAY
G1: Whitesboro vs. Roff, 12 p.m.
G2: Pittsburg vs. Cameron, 2 p.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G4 vs. Winner G3, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m. (If no loss, winner advances to State)
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
