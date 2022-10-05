TAHLEQUAH — When the bats got going, the Lady Buffs couldn’t be stopped.
McAlester faced off against Nathan Hale in the second game of Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association regional tournament play at Tahlequah on Wednesday, where the Lady Buffs rocketed out to an 18-0 win in two innings.
Aliesha Nixon got the Lady Buffs going in the bottom of the first inning with a triple, and a single from Casey Woods quickly scored Nixon to break the ice. Kamryn Wilkett added in an RBI single as well to put McAlester up 2-0.
Brooklynn Weiher next stepped up to the plate, knocking a grounder to left to keep the momentum going. Chloe Wall was next walked, but not before Weiher used crafty base running to steal home.
The Lady Buffs loaded up the bases, and Shylie Mason cleaned them up with a bases-clearing triple. Kynli Jones followed an RBI single to score Mason, and Wilkett, Weiher, and Wall all added in RBIs of their own to give McAlester the dominant 12-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, Woods stepped up to the plate and had a hard-hit triple off the top of the left field fence to score a run and get McAlester moving offensively once again.
Weiher followed with a two-RBI triple of her own, and Bailey Marshall put the cherry on top with an inside-the-park home run to slam the door and seal the win.
Woods, Weiher, Marshall, and Mason all led with three RBIs each, followed by Wilkett with two RBIs and Wall and Jones with one each. Mason also got the win in the circle, striking out two.
The Lady Buffs will next face off against the loser between Tahlequah and Sapulpa on Thursday at 2 p.m.
SAPULPA 12, MCALESTER 7
The Lady Buffs never gave up the fight.
McAlester faced off against Sapulpa in the opening round of its Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association regional tournament at Tahlequah on Wednesday, where the Lady Buffs rallied but fell short in a 12-7 battle.
Sapulpa struck first, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and second innings to take an 8-0 lead heading into the third.
But the Lady Buffs stayed the course as they got back to the bats. Aleisha Nixon nabbed a single to put a runner on the base, and Casey Woods followed it up with a blasting triple to center to put McAlester on the board.
Later in the top of the fifth inning, Shylie Mason led things off with a fly ball single to right. Nixon provided a sacrifice bunt to move Mason into scoring position, and Woods drilled another ball to the center field wall that scored the run.
McAlester wasn’t done yet, as Kamryn Wilkett put herself on base with a walk, and Brooklynn Weiher blasted a two-run triple to cut the deficit down to four runs after five innings.
The McAlester rally continued in the top of the sixth inning, with BAiley Marshall leading off with a hard-hit ground ball single to right. Avery Alberson followed with a single of her own, putting two Lady Buffs on the bases.
Kynli Jones stepped up to the plate and knocked an RBI single to score a run. Nixon followed with a high-flying ball to center to score another run and make it an 8-6 Sapulpa lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
That’s when the Lady Chieftans responded with a scoring run of their own, plating four to take a 12-6 lead after six innings.
Weiher led off the top of the seventh with a single, and Marshall added in a high-flying ball to center to score Weiher. But Sapulpa was able to hold off the surging rally, holding on to take the win.
Woods and Weiher led the way with two RBIs each, followed by Nixon, Marshall, and Jones with an RBI each.
Jones and Mason combined efforts in the circle, striking out a pair in the appearance.
The Lady Buffs will next face Tulsa’s Nathan Hale, and this post will be updated following the conclusion of that game.
