McAlester hosted Tahlequah in district play at Mike Deak Field on Thursday, where the Lady Buffs battled but fell 20-1.
In the top of the first inning, the Lady Tigers struck first, scoring three runs that were capped off by a homer to center that resulted in an early 3-0 lead. But the Lady Buffs struck right back in the bottom of the inning.
Aleisha Nixon led off with a bunt that would result in her safely reaching base. Jada Ponce next using a bunt of her own to put two McAlester runners on the bags. Allyssa Nixon then hit a high-flying ball to center, and the Lady Buffs scored to cut the deficit down to 3-1 after the opening inning.
But Tahlequah had a burst of success at the plate, scoring 14 runs in the next few innings to take a 17-1 lead heading into the fifth inning. McAlester continued to battle at the plate itself, with many Lady Buffs putting the ball into play.
The Lady Buffs fought to the end, with Brooklyn Weiher and Aleisha Nixon notching back-to-back single to start the bottom of the fifth. But the Lady Tigers notched the final outs to seal away the victory.
Aleisha Nixon led the way for McAlester going 2-2 from the plate, followed by Ponce and Weiher going 1-2.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will host Shawnee on Friday before hosting McCurtain on Monday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.