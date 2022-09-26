For one final time this season, the Lady Buffs left it all out on their home field.
McAlester hosted Glenpool for Senior Night at Mike Deak Field on Monday, where the Lady Buffs fell 12-5 in a back-and-forth battle.
A defensive start to the game held both teams scoreless through the opening frames. But Glenpool was able to strike first, scoring one in the top of the second inning to take the early lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Casey Woods got the Lady Buffs on the bags with a hard hit triple. Kamryn Wilkett followed with a line drive right back at the pitcher that resulted in the score and tied up the game at 1-1 after two innings.
In the bottom of the third inning, Aleisha Nixon and Madigan Griffith hit back-to-back singles to ignite the McAlester bats. That’s when Woods hit a gourd ball that resulted in those two runs crossing the plate and giving the Lady Buffs the 3-1 lead.
Glenpool responded with a scoring run of its own, earning eight runs in the next three at-bats to jump out to a 9-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. But it was then that McAlester started to rally.
Brooklynn Weiher led off the inning with a walk, but she wouldn’t be there long as Madi Ayers hit a hard ground ball into play to score Weiher. Hailie Shreffler followed with a high-flying ball to left that bounced over the fence for the ground-rule double and scored Ayers to cut the deficit down to four heading into the final inning.
The Lady Warriors answered with three runs in the top of the seventh as they extended their lead. McAlester battled to the end, but Glenpool would hold on for the win.
Woods led the way, going 3-4 with two RBIs. Shreffler followed by going 2-3 at the plate with an RBI. Kynli Jones and Shylie Mason combined efforts in the circle, combining for three strikeouts in the outing.
