The Kiowa Cowgirls faced off against the Cyril Lady Pirates in the Class B State Fast-Pitch quarterfinals, where the Cowgirls took the win 2-0.
The Cowgirls traveled to Shawnee to participate in the first round of the state tournament at the Fields at Firelake on Thursday evening. Their fist step on the journey to defend the title came in the form of an opening tilt against Cyril.
Kiowa made quick work at the plate, and jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. The score lasted throughout the game as the Cowgirls’ defense held the Lady Pirates from striking back.
Next up for the Cowgirls will be a Friday afternoon semifinals battle against Red Oak, who advanced to the second day after a 11-2 win over Moss on Thursday. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. at Firelake in Shawnee.
Winner of Friday’s game will advance to the state championship game, where they will face off against the winner of Leedy and Roff at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
BINGER-ONEY 10, STUART 0
The Stuart Lady Hornets took on Binger-Oney in the Class A Fast-Pitch State Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, but ultimately fell 10-0.
The Lady Hornets began the game by being slotted as the home team on the scoreboard. The Lady Bobcats struck first in the top of the first inning, but Stuart made quick work on defense to retire the side.
After scoring three more runs in the third inning, Stuart’s Bailey Stewart recorded a strikeout to start the top of the fourth. She was backed up by her defense in the form of Braelyn Blasengame as she recorded the next two outs.
The Lady Bobcats scored several more runs to extend their lead heading into the sixth inning. In the bottom frame, Stuart got the bats started behind a single from Mattie Bain.
But as the Lady Hornets put the ball into play, Binger-Oney was able to hold them off and secure the win.
The Lady Hornets finish the season with a record of 28-6.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
