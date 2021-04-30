The Cowgirls are heading back to the big stage.
Kiowa bounced back from a close loss in the Oklahome Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional tournament to face off against Covington-Douglas, where the Cowgirls used a three-run walkoff home run by Chloe Crawley to take a 17-3 win and advance to the state tournament.
Kiowa coach Keith Quaid said he was proud of the way his team responded and powered their way to the win.
"We come out like we should have — focused and we was ready to go," Quaid said.
Kye Stone got things started in the first inning with a two-run shot over the wall. Sydney Linscott got a two-run dinger as well to follow up her teammate, leading to a 4-0 lead for the Cowgirls.
In the second inning, Brasen Hackler drove in three runs with a moon shot of her own, with Linscott adding in an RBI double a few bats later. Halle Giaudrone then drilled a two-run homer herself to put the Cowgirls up 10-0.
Covington-Douglas would then respond with three runs of their own to cut into the Kiowa lead.
But in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Cowgirls would erase any doubt. Shyanna Stopp knocked a two run shot over the wall, getting back some of those runs.
After a string of hits that became contagious throughout the lineup, Crawley stepped up to the plate and drilled a ball over the centerfield wall for the walkoff win to send the Cowgirls back to the state tournament to defend their 2019 title.
The Class 2A State Softball Tournament is set for May 4-5 in Shawnee and Oklahoma City.
STUART 13, KIOWA 12
The Lady Hornets have punched their ticket.
Stuart faced off against Kiowa in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional tournament on Friday in a back-and-forth battle of the bats, with the Lady Hornets taking the 13-12 win to advance to the Class 2A State Tournament.
Stuart coach Chance Chapman said after a slow start to the day, his players responded in a big way, especially against another high-scoring team like Kiowa.
"They answered like I knew they could, and like I was hoping they would," Chapman said.
The Cowgirls struck first as Brasen Hackler knocked a two-run shot over the outfield wall on the way to a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the opening inning. But Stuart answered right back with RBI hits from Braelyn Blasengame and Sydney Howell put the Lady Hornet on top 5-4.
Hackler and Kye Stone used back-to-back RBIs to put the Cowgirls back on top, followed by a two-run dinger from Shyanna Stopp to lead 8-5.
But in the bottom of the second inning, home run knocks from Geralyn Haney and Haili Igou evened up the score at 8-8. The Lady Hornets used another home run in the next inning from Jadyn Dalton to lead 10-8 after three innings.
Later in the game after runs scored by both teams, Kiowa’s Sydney Linscott drilled a double that scored two more runs to bring the Cowgirls within a run at 13-12.
But the Lady Hornets locked in with their defense to stave off the Cowgirl rally for the win.
Stuart now advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament, scheduled for May 4-5 in Shawnee and Oklahoma City.
Here are results for Class A-2A softball regional tournaments:
CLASS A
AT RED OAK
G1: Red Oak 18, Battiest 3
G2: Caney 5, Pittsburg 2
G3: Red Oak 18, Caney 4 (Red Oak advances to State)
G4: Pittsburg 10, Battiest 8
G5: Caney 23, Pittsburg 3 (Caney advances to State)
CLASS 2A
AT KIOWA
G1: Kiowa 13, Woodland 0
G2: Stuart 10, Covington-Douglas 0
G3: Stuart 13, Kiowa 12 (Stuart advances to State)
G4: Covington-Douglas 10, Woodland 8
G5: Kiowa 17, Covington-Douglas 3 (Kiowa advances to State)
