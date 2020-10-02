The Kiowa Cowgirls punched their ticket to their fourth-straight state tournament appearance with a 12-0 win over Turner in the regional tournament on Friday.
The defending Class B state champions reached the advancement game with a pair of wins on Thursday, setting up the rematch with Turner on Kiowa’s home field.
After a coin toss, it was determined that the Cowgirls would be the home team on the scoreboard.
In the top of the first inning, Brasen Hackler took to the center circle, making quick work as she and the infield defense retired the first three batters.
In the bottom of the inning, Chloe Crawley led off the side with a line drive to center, putting herself in scoring position at third base. Hackler followed that up with a walk to put two on the bags for Kiowa.
Kye Stone stepped up to the plate, and ripped through a pitch to score the runners and put herself on second base. The Cowgirls plated two more to take a 4-0 lead after the opening inning.
In the second inning, Kiowa’s defense once again battened down the hatches, allowing only a single hit before retiring the side.
In the bottom of the frame, the Cowgirls put one on before Crawley sent one deep into left field, bouncing off the scoreboard for a two-run dinger.
The Cowgirls used the momentum from their red hot defense to continue connecting with pitches, including a center field blast from Halli Giaudrone, and secured their spot in the state tournament next week.
This will be the fourth appearance for the Cowgirls, who have taken three fast-pitch titles since 2017.
The Class B State Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 8-10 at Firelake in Shawnee, with the finals being held at the ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Stuart 9, Rattan 0
The Stuart Lady Hornets punched their ticket to the state tournament with a 9-0 win over Rattan on Friday.
The Lady Hornets (28-5) began the tournament with an 8-0 win over Quinton and a 5-3 win over Woodland on Thursday.
Woodland and Rattan faced off in the first game on Friday, where the Lady Rams took the win 6-2, setting the stage for the game against the Lady Hornets.
However, Stuart came out red hot on the bats once again, jumping out to a quick lead and securing their spot in the state tournament.
The Class B State Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 8-10 at Firelake in Shawnee, with the finals being held at the ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Here are scores for local teams in regional play action:
Class 2A
At Wyandotte
G1: Wyandotte 12, Mounds 2
G2: Wilburton 8, Tonkawa 0
G3: Tonkawa 10, Mounds 8
G4: Wyandotte 7, Wilburton 1
Friday
G5: Tonkawa 9, Wilburton 8
G6: Wyandotte vs. Tonkawa, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Amber-Pocasset
G1: Amber-Pocasset 8, Texhoma/Goodwell 1
G2: Hartshorne 11, Hinton 0
G3: Texhoma-Goodwell 13, Hinton 3
G4: Amber-Pocasset 9, Hartshorne 1
Friday
G5: Hartshorne 4, Texhoma-Goodwell 3
G6: Amber-Pocasset 4, Hartshorne 0
Class A
At Stuart
Thursday
G1: Stuart 8, Quinton 0
G2: Woodland 6, Rattan 4
G3: Rattan 6, Quinton 2
G4: Stuart 5, Woodland 3
Friday
G5: Rattan 6, Woodland 2
G6: Stuart 9, Rattan 0 (Stuart advances to State)
Class B
At Kiowa
Thursday
G1: Kiowa 11, Sasakwa 1
G2: Turner 9, Paden 0
G3: Sasakwa 5, Paden 4
G4: Kiowa 10, Turner 0
Friday
G5: Turner 10, Sasakwa 2
G6: Kiowa 12, Turner 0 (Kiowa advances to State)
At Cyril
Thursday
G1: Cyril 9, Maysville 0
G2: Pittsburg 5, Grandfield 0
G3: Maysville vs. Grandfield, 4 p.m.
G4: Cyril 7, Pittsburg 2
Friday
G5: Pittsburg 2, Grandfield 1
G6: Cyril 13, Pittsburg 2
At Moss
Thursday
G1: Moss 11, Prue 0
G2: Mulhall-Orlando 5, Covington-Douglas 4
G3: Covington-Douglas 6, Prue 2
G4: Moss 6, Mulhall-Orlando 2
Friday
G5: Mulhall-Orlando vs. Covington-Douglas, noon
G6: Moss vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mclaesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.