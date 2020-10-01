The Kiowa Cowgirls and Stuart Lady Hornets are one win away from the state tournament in their respective classes after taking a pair of wins during the regional fast-pitch softball tournament on Thursday.
The Cowgirls took wins over Sasakwa and Turner to advance to Friday's advancement game.
The Lady Hornets took wins over Quinton and Rattan to put themselves in position to advance on Friday.
Pittsburg, Hartshorne, and Wilburton each have one loss, and will get to continue postseason play on Friday.
Here are scores for local teams in regional play action:
Class 2A
At Wyandotte
G1: Wyandotte 12, Mounds 2
G2: Wilburton 8, Tonkawa 0
G3: Tonkawa 10, Mounds 8
G4: Wyandotte 7, Wilburton 1
Friday
G5: Wilburton vs. Tonkawa, noon
G6: Wyandotte vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Amber-Pocasset
G1: Amber-Pocasset 8, Texhoma/Goodwell 1
G2: Hartshorne 11, Hinton 0
G3: Texhoma-Goodwell 13, Hinton 3
G4: Amber-Pocasset 9, Hartshorne 1
Friday
G5: Hartshorne vs. Texhoma-Goodwell, noon
G6: Amber-Pocasset vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
Class A
At Stuart
Thursday
G1: Stuart 8, Quinton 0
G2: Woodland 6, Rattan 4
G3: Rattan 6, Quinton 2
G4: Stuart 5, Woodland 3
Friday
G5: Woodland vs. Rattan, noon
G6: Stuart vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
Class B
At Kiowa
Thursday
G1: Kiowa 11, Sasakwa 1
G2: Turner 9, Paden 0
G3: Sasakwa 5, Paden 4
G4: Kiowa 10, Turner 0
Friday
G5: Turner vs. Sasakwa, noon
G6: Kiowa vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Whitesboro
Thursday
G1: Whitesboro 15, Oaks 0
G2: LeFlore 8, Indianola 0
G3: Oaks 10, Indianola 3
G4: Whitesboro 10, LeFlore 0
Friday
G5: LeFlore vs. Oaks, noon
G6: Whitesboro vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Cyril
Thursday
G1: Cyril 9, Maysville 0
G2: Pittsburg 5, Grandfield 0
G3: Maysville vs. Grandfield, 4 p.m.
G4: Cyril 7, Pittsburg 2
Friday
G5: Pittsburg vs. Winner G3, noon
G6: Cyril vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
At Moss
Thursday
G1: Moss 11, Prue 0
G2: Mulhall-Orlando 5, Covington-Douglas 4
G3: Covington-Douglas 6, Prue 2
G4: Moss 6, Mulhall-Orlando 2
Friday
G5: Mulhall-Orlando vs. Covington-Douglas, noon
G6: Moss vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 4 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mclaesternews.com.
