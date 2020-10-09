The Kiowa Cowgirls faced off against the Red Oak Lady Eagles in the Class B State Fast-Pitch semifinals, where the Cowgirls fell 9-2 on Friday.
The game began with the Cowgirls being awarded the home team on the scoreboard. Both teams used strong defensive starts to keep both teams from reaching home plate.
But in the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Eagles found purchase at the plate, and scored five runs to take a 5-0 lead.
As the game progressed, the Cowgirl defense held the Lady Eagles from scoring any more runs, despite multiple attempts from Red Oak to add to its lead until late, when the Lady Eagles plated four more.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kiowa led off with a single to get the bats started quickly. Another soon followed, and the Cowgirls put two on the bags into scoring position.
Another single drove in the two runs, putting the Cowgirls on the board 9-2. The hits became contagious, and soon Kiowa found itself forming a rally.
But the Lady Eagles held off the late run, securing the win and a spot in Saturday’s championship game.
The Cowgirls finished the season at a record of 32-7, with a state semifinal appearance.
