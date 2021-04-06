Fireworks erupted for two teams as they battled to best their opponents.
Ninth-ranked Stuart and third-ranked Kiowa faced off in the final game of the Pitt 8 Slow-Pitch Festival on Tuesday, with a back-and-forth game ending with the Cowgirls taking the 13-10 win.
Both teams were undefeated during the Pitt 8 Festival heading into the final game, setting up an opportunity to deliver on an instant classic.
Kiowa struck first with an RBI shot by Sydney Linscott to take an early lead. But the Lady Hornets answered right back, as a 2RBI triple by Addisyn Dalton and a two-run homer by Bailey Stewart put Stuart ahead 5-1 after the opening inning.
The Cowgirls started to chip away at the Stuart lead, with RBI singles by Allie Scrivner and Chloe Crawley in consecutive innings to trim the deficit to 5-3 heading into the bottom of the third inning.
But the Lady Hornets weren’t done yet, and a leadoff triple by Haili Igou led to an RBI single by Sydney Howell to create some space away from the Cowgirls. Adding in hits from Jadyn Dalton and Harley Bess, Stuart found itself leading 9-3 after three innings.
The score remaining the same until the top of the fifth inning, as a sacrifice fly ball from Shyanna Stopp scored another for the Cowgirls. That’s when Sydney Linscott hit a ball over the wall for a two-run shot, and Crawley followed it up with a deep dinger herself to bring the Cowgirls within two runs heading into the bottom of the inning.
Jadyn Dalton and Haddie Lindley used back-to-back hits to get another back for the Lady Hornets, with Stuart leading 10-7 as the teams shifted focus to the top of the sixth inning.
As the Cowgirls came back to the bats, they loaded up the bases as Brasen Hackler stepped up to the plate. Hackler drilled a hard-hit ball over the fence for a grand slam and the first lead since the opening inning.
That was followed up by a solo shot Kye Stone and an RBI hit from Halle Giaudrone to put Kiowa up for good, leading to the win.
Next up for the Cowgirls, they will face off against Coalgate and Hartshorne on Thursday and Friday respectively, while the Lady Hornets will battle on the road at Caney on Thursday before returning home to take on Tupelo on Monday.
Here are the results from the 2021 Pitt 8 Slow Pitch Festival:
DAY ONE
FIELD 1
Pittsburg 15, Haileyville 0
Haileyville vs. Crowder
Pittsburg 14, Indianola 0
Indianola 16, Crowder 3
FIELD 2
Stuart 13, Canadian 0
Stuart 9, Pittsburg 1
Stuart 22, Crowder 0
Stuart 12, Savanna 0
FIELD 3
Savanna 9, Indianola 8
Savanna 15, Canadian 0
Savanna 17, Haileyville 1
Canadian 9, Haileyville 8
FIELD 4
Kiowa 23, Crowder 1
Kiowa 22, Indianola 1
Kiowa 12, Canadian 0
Kiowa 10, Pittsburg 0
DAY 2
FIELD 1
Crowder vs. Savanna
Indianola vs. Canadian
Crowder vs. Canadian
FIELD 2
Pittsburg vs. Canadian
Pittsburg vs. Crowder
Savanna vs. Pittsburg
FIELD 3
Stuart 19, Indianola 0
Stuart 17, Haileyville 1
Haileyville vs. Indianola
FIELD 4
Kiowa 15, Haileyville 0
Kiowa 14, Savanna 0
Kiowa 13, Stuart 10
