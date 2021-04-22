The Cowgirls are moving on.
Kiowa faced off against Wetumka in its district tournament final on Thursday, with the Cowgirls using their powerful bats to take a 13-2 win.
Coach Keith Quaid said he was proud of the way his team performed at the plate and put the ball into play.
“Girls hit the ball really well today,” Quaid said. “We hit some really good pitches, and even hit some bad pitches well."
The Cowgirls struck first when, with two on the bags, Kye Stone knocked an RBI single to put Kiowa on the board. That was followed by Shyanna Stopp, who drilled a hard-hit ball to the center field wall to score two more runs.
The hits followed throughout the lineup, leading to a 7-0 lead after the opening inning.
In the second inning, Wetumka responded with a big swing that sent the ball sailing over the center field wall to cut into the Cowgirl lead.
But not to be outdone, Kiowa responded in kind as Stopp and Halle Giaudrone drilled a pair of softballs beyond the outfield fence to put away any doubt and help seal away the win.
The Cowgirls will now advance to the regional tournament, scheduled for next week.
Here are the results and upcoming games for local softball district tournaments:
CLASS A
AT MCALESTER
TUESDAY
G1: Pittsburg 11, Stringtown 1
G2: Sasakwa over Mason
G3: Mason over Stringtown
G4: Pittsburg 11, Sasakwa 5
G5: Mason over Sasakwa
G6: Pittsburg 21, Mason 3 (Pittsburg advances to regionals)
AT WHITESBORO
TUESDAY
G1: Whitesboro 12, Braggs 0
G2: Smithville 14, Indianola 1
G3: Indianola over Braggs
G4: Whitesboro 24, Smithville 4
G5: Smithville 19, Indianola 10
G6: Whitesboro 20, Smithville 14
CLASS 2A
AT KIOWA
THURSDAY
G1: Wetumka over Haileyville
G2: Kiowa 22, Haileyville 0
G3: Kiowa 19, Wetumka 2
G4: Kiowa 13, Wetumka 2 (Kiowa advances to regionals)
AT STUART
THURSDAY
G1: Strother 9, Weleetka 6
G2: Stuart 25, Strother 0
G3: Davenport 11, Weleetka 10
G4: Stuart 25, Davenport 0
G5: Davenport vs. Strother
G6: Winner G5 vs. Stuart
AT CLAYTON
THURSDAY
G1: Clayton vs. Quinton, 9:30 a.m.
G2: Porum vs. Dewar, 11 a.m.
G3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 12:30 p.m.
G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 2 p.m.
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 3:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 5 p.m.
G7: If necessary, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
AT GORE
THURSDAY
G1: Savanna vs. Central Sallisaw, 10:30 a.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Gore, 12 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Gore, 1:30 p.m.
G4: One loss vs. No loss -OR- Savanna vs. Central Sallisaw, 3 p.m.
G5: If necessary -OR- Winner G4 vs. Gore, 4:30 p.m.
AT PRESTON
THURSDAY
G1: Allen vs. Canadian, 11 a.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Preston, 12:15 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Preston, 1:30 p.m.
G4: One loss vs. No loss -OR- Allen vs. Canadian, 2:45 p.m.
G5: If necessary -OR- Winner G4 vs. Preston, 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A
AT HOLDENVILLE
WEDNESDAY
G1: Holdenville 16, Wilburton 4
G2: Hartshorne 16, Wilburton 2
G3: Hartshorne 24, Holdenville 8
G4: Holdenville 16, Hartshorne 14
G5: Holdenville 15, Hartshorne 0
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.