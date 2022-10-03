The Pitt 8 is taking center stage in OKC.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its Class B State Tournament bracket on Monday, with Kiowa and Stuart being slotted to face each other in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.
Stuart is 34-5 on the season, and ranked No. 3 in Class B. They advanced to the state tournament after defeating Varnum and LeFlore.
Sixth-ranked Kiowa boasts a record of 32-11, and advanced to the state tournament with wins over Caney, Mulhall-Orlando, and Kremlin-Hillsdale.
The two teams are no strangers to each other.
They both belong to the Pitt 8 Conference and have battled many of the same teams on their schedules. But the pair have only met up once so far this season, with the Cowgirls facing the Lady Hornets in the final game of the Pitt 8 Festival — where Kiowa took the 2-1 win.
Now, they’ll be facing off against each other on the state’s biggest stage. The quarterfinal game will open the Class B State Tournament, with an 11 a.m. first pitch on Thursday.
The winner of the matchup will advance to face the winner between Buffalo Valley and Tupelo in the semifinal round on Friday at 4 p.m.
The OSSAA Class B Fast-Pitch State Tournament will be held at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be played on Field 3, while the championship game will take place at OG&E Field.
Here is the complete OSSAA Class B Fast-Pitch State Tournament bracket:
THURSDAY
FIELD 3
G1: Stuart vs. Kiowa, 11 a.m.
G2: Moss vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Buffalo Valley vs. Tupelo, 4 p.m.
G4: Turner vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
FIELD 3
G5: Winner G4 vs. Winner G2, 2:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G1 vs. Winner G3, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
OG&E FIELD
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 11 a.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
