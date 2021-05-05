Hitting became contagious for the Cowgirls.
Kiowa met up with Sterling in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A State Slow-pitch quarterfinals on Wednesday morning, with the Cowgirls taking the 14-4 win and advancing to the semifinals.
Sterling was able to strike first in the top of the inning, using an RBI single to take the 1-0 lead heading into the bottom frame.
But the Cowgirls responded in the form of a Sydney Linscott three-run moonshot over the scoreboard in left field to take a 3-1 lead after the first inning.
In the second inning, Chloe Crawley drilled a hard hit ball to left of her own, dinging the top of the foul pole for a three-run score.
Sterling would use a pair of home runs of its own to trim the Kiowa lead down to two. But the Cowgirl bats continued to ignite, as a double from Brasen Hackler sent in two more runs, followed by a sacrifice fly from Shyanna Stopp.
That’s when Linscott returned to the plate and sent yet another ball sailing out of play for another three-run dinger, fully swinging the momentum back to the Cowgirls and propelling them to the win.
Kiowa will advance to the semifinals, where they will play the winner between Shattuck and Rattan at 4 p.m.
Here is the complete OSSAA Class 2A State Slow-pitch Softball results and upcoming games:
WEDNESDAY
AT SHAWNEE
QUARTERFINALS
G1: Kiowa 14, Sterling 4
G2: Shattuck 17, Rattan 7
G3: Stuart vs. Binger-Oney, 1 p.m.
G4: Canute vs. Bennington, 2:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
G5: Winner G2 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 5:30 p.m.
FINALS
G7: Winner G6 vs. Winner G5, 7 p.m. (Winner named State Champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
