Indianola joins Stuart and Pittsburg as they take home district titles on Friday.

Indianola took the Class B District 31 title, while Pittsburg took home the Class B District 8 championship.

In Class A, Stuart won the Class A District 10 title.

Class A

District 10

At Stuart

Friday (Postponed from Thursday due to rain)

G1: Strother vs. Wetumka, 11 a.m.

G2: Stuart 14, Wetumka 0

G3: Stuart 9, Strother 0

G4: Stuart 12, Strother 0 (Stuart wins district, advances to regionals)

District 30

At Porum

Thursday

G1: Quinton 12, Crowder 0

G2: Porum 10, Crowder 2

G3: Quinton 10, Porum 7

G4: Quinton 5, Porum 3 (Quinton wins district, advances to regionals)

District 32

At Haileyville

Friday (Postponed from Thursday due to rain)

G1: Clayton vs. Haileyville, 11 a.m.

G2: Loser G1 vs. Wister, 12:30 p.m.

G3: Winner G1 vs. Wister, 2 p.m.

G4: 1 loss vs. No loss, or Haileyville vs. Clayton if all one loss, 3:30 p.m.

G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Wister, 5 p.m.

Class B

District 1

At Kiowa

Kiowa wins the district after Stringtown withdraws.

District 4

At Moss

G1: Moss 12, New Lima 0

G2: Moss 13, New Lima 0 (Moss wins district, advances to regionals)

District 8

At Pittsburg

Thursday

G1: Boswell vs. Caney

G2: Pittsburg 14, Boswell 0

Friday

G3: Pittsburg 5, Caney 0

G4: Pittsburg 3, Caney 2 (Pittsburg wins district, advances to regionals)

District 31

At Indianola

Friday (postponed from Thursday due to rain)

G1: Midway vs. Wilson

G2: Indianola 14, Wilson 4

G3: Indianola 13, Midway 1

G4: Indianola 8, Midway 0 (Indianola wins districts, advances to regionals)

