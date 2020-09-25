Indianola took the Class B District 31 title, while Pittsburg took home the Class B District 8 championship.
In Class A, Stuart won the Class A District 10 title.
Check out local scores here:
Class A
District 10
At Stuart
Friday (Postponed from Thursday due to rain)
G1: Strother vs. Wetumka, 11 a.m.
G2: Stuart 14, Wetumka 0
G3: Stuart 9, Strother 0
G4: Stuart 12, Strother 0 (Stuart wins district, advances to regionals)
District 30
At Porum
Thursday
G1: Quinton 12, Crowder 0
G2: Porum 10, Crowder 2
G3: Quinton 10, Porum 7
G4: Quinton 5, Porum 3 (Quinton wins district, advances to regionals)
District 32
At Haileyville
Friday (Postponed from Thursday due to rain)
G1: Clayton vs. Haileyville, 11 a.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Wister, 12:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Wister, 2 p.m.
G4: 1 loss vs. No loss, or Haileyville vs. Clayton if all one loss, 3:30 p.m.
G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Wister, 5 p.m.
Class B
District 1
At Kiowa
Kiowa wins the district after Stringtown withdraws.
District 4
At Moss
G1: Moss 12, New Lima 0
G2: Moss 13, New Lima 0 (Moss wins district, advances to regionals)
District 8
At Pittsburg
Thursday
G1: Boswell vs. Caney
G2: Pittsburg 14, Boswell 0
Friday
G3: Pittsburg 5, Caney 0
G4: Pittsburg 3, Caney 2 (Pittsburg wins district, advances to regionals)
District 31
At Indianola
Friday (postponed from Thursday due to rain)
G1: Midway vs. Wilson
G2: Indianola 14, Wilson 4
G3: Indianola 13, Midway 1
G4: Indianola 8, Midway 0 (Indianola wins districts, advances to regionals)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mclaesternews.com.
