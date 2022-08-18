Momentum moved back and forth like the swing of a bat.
Kiowa faced off against Pittsburg in the opening game of the Kiowa-Stuart Tournament on Thursday, where the Cowgirls held off a Lady Panther rally to take a 6-3 win.
In the top of the first inning, Catyn Graham got things started for Pittsburg by using a fly ball to left to put herself on base. Rhyan Johnston next hit a fly ball of her own to score the opening run of the game for the Lady Panthers.
The Cowgirls struck back in the bottom of the inning as Paige Igou made her way home on a wild pitch. Kiowa scored another run and soon had the bags full of base runners as Tyler Giaudrone stepped up to the plate.
She hit a high flying ball into deep right field, and it was off to the races. Three runs came across, and Giaudrone herself was able to beat the throw home to complete the inside-the-park grand slam and give Kiowa the 6-1 lead.
In the top of the third inning, it would be the Lady Panthers gaining ground. Johnston had a hard hit single to right, followed by a double from Camryn Graham and a walk fro Akiera Hawk to load up the bases.
Colby Burchfield next put the ball into play, and Pittsburg plated another run on the resulting fielders choice.
Later in the top of the fifth inning, Hawk got on base with a single to lead things off for the Lady Panthers. After stealing her way to third base, Hawk would score thanks to a high-flying RBI single for Raina Meashintubby to give Pittsburg another run and trim down the lead.
But the Cowgirls would hold them off on any further scoring threat, and held on for the 6-3 win.
Giaudrone led the way offensively for the Cowgirls, followed by Allison Wolfenbarger going 1-1 with an RBI. Regan Dominic got it done in the circle, striking out eight in her appearance.
Johnston led the Lady Panthers by going 3-3 at the plate with an RBI, followed by Meashintubby and Burchfield with an RBI each. Hawk took care of business defensively in the circle, striking out one.
Next up for both teams, they’ll continue with round robin play in the tournament — with festivities to wrap up Saturday afternoon. They’ll then face the rest of the conference during the Pitt 8 Festival beginning Monday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.